Dhurandhar 2 Already Falling Behind? Toxic's Historic Deal Changed The Whole Game
News of a major international deal for superstar Yash's film 'Toxic' has emerged. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh's X post, overseas distribution giant Phars Films has bought the overseas rights for 'Toxic' at a historic price
Phars Films acquiring Toxic's overseas rights is huge for Indian cinema. Known for strong international releases, this deal ensures a massive overseas launch for Yash's film. This gives 'Toxic' an edge over its box office rival, Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'.
Interestingly, this mega-deal only covers the Indian language versions (Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam). The English version is excluded, hinting at a separate strategy for international audiences.
After the historic success of KGF Chapter 2, there's huge excitement for Yash's new film, Toxic. Yash is making a powerful comeback. Its scale, international appeal, and multi-language release make it one of 2026's most anticipated films.
Toxic is set for a March 19, 2026 release, a festive weekend near Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid. This timing is expected to ensure a strong, long run at the box office.
Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who also co-wrote the story with Yash. It's being shot in English and Kannada, and will be dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Venkat K Narayana and Yash are producing, aiming for an international-level project.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment