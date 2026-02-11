Dhurandhar 2 Already Falling Behind? Toxic's Historic Deal Changed The Whole Game

News of a major international deal for superstar Yash's film 'Toxic' has emerged. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh's X post, overseas distribution giant Phars Films has bought the overseas rights for 'Toxic' at a historic price

Phars Films acquiring Toxic's overseas rights is huge for Indian cinema. Known for strong international releases, this deal ensures a massive overseas launch for Yash's film. This gives 'Toxic' an edge over its box office rival, Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'.

Interestingly, this mega-deal only covers the Indian language versions (Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam). The English version is excluded, hinting at a separate strategy for international audiences.

After the historic success of KGF Chapter 2, there's huge excitement for Yash's new film, Toxic. Yash is making a powerful comeback. Its scale, international appeal, and multi-language release make it one of 2026's most anticipated films.

Toxic is set for a March 19, 2026 release, a festive weekend near Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid. This timing is expected to ensure a strong, long run at the box office.

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who also co-wrote the story with Yash. It's being shot in English and Kannada, and will be dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Venkat K Narayana and Yash are producing, aiming for an international-level project.