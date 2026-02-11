Rio De Janeiro Daily Brief For Wednesday, February 11, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Your daily culture-first guide to Rio de Janeiro - from Carnaval blocos and museum exhibitions to transport alerts, food picks, and expat essentials. 01 Weather & Air Quality What to wear Temperature 25°–29°C Mostly cloudy, warming Rain Chance 35% Isolated showers PM UV Index High Sunscreen essential Wed 11 29°C 35% rain Thu 12 31°C 40% rain Fri 13 32°C 0% rain - Clear Sat 14 30°C 0% rain - ClearToday is cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon showers, but the Carnaval forecast is looking exceptional. From Friday through Sunday, zero rain is expected with temperatures above 30°C. Consequently, sunscreen and hydration will be more important than rain gear this year. If you are buying Carnaval supplies today, invest in a good sunhat rather than a poncho. 02 Day at a Glance Quick scan ● CCBB opens two new exhibitions today: Vetores-Vertentes (Amazonian women photographers, free) and Japanese Cinema Festival ● MAM Rio open today and tomorrow only - closes Friday through Feb 18 for Carnaval ● MetrôRio confirms 139-hour nonstop operation starting Friday 05h through Quarta-feira de Cinzas midnight ● Cariocão quartas de final confirmed: Botafogo vs Flamengo Sunday 17h30 at Nilton Santos - headline clash ● Flamengo beat Vitória 2-0 last night (Brasileirão R3) - first win of the season. Vasco vs Bahia tonight 21h30 ● Fluminense vs Botafogo Thursday 19h30 at Maracanã (Brasileirão R3) - the biggest midweek fixture in the country ● USD/BRL at R$5.19 - real testing strongest levels since May 2024 ● No blocos today - streets still quiet. Official Carnaval starts Friday Feb 13, with 462 registered blocos citywide ● Sapucaí: Série Ouro Fri 13 & Sat 14, Grupo Especial Sun 15 & Mon 16 & Tue 17. Desfile das Campeãs Feb 21

Wednesday is the last proper working day before Carnaval shuts the city down. The pré-Carnaval weekend - Cordão do Boitatá, Lavagem da Sapucaí, Bloco da Favorita, plus the Cariocão finale - drained everyone's reserves, and now the final countdown begins.

The CCBB reopens today after its Tuesday closure with two brand-new shows: Vetores-Vertentes brings four decades of Amazonian women photographers to Rio for the first time, and a Japanese Cinema Festival launches with three contemporary films. Meanwhile, MAM Rio is open today and tomorrow before shutting for a full week - making this your absolute last window for the Daniel Buren sails and the Carmen Portinho retrospective.

On the pitch, the Cariocão quartas de final schedule dropped yesterday: Botafogo vs Flamengo on Carnaval Sunday at the Nilton Santos is the headliner, but Vasco vs Volta Redonda on Saturday night in São Januário will be atmospheric. Flamengo finally won in the Brasileirão last night (2-0 over Vitória in Salvador), and tonight Vasco hosts Bahia at São Januário (21h30) - the second of three consecutive Rio fixtures this week.

If you are still sorting Carnaval logistics: today and tomorrow are your last days for banking, cash withdrawals, costume shopping, and MetrôRio card top-ups. The 24-hour metro operation begins Friday at 05h and runs 139 hours straight.

03 Culture & Events What to see & do Museums & Exhibitions CCBB Rio - Vetores-Vertentes: Fotógrafas do Pará R. Primeiro de Março, 66, Centro - Wed–Mon 09–20h - Free

Opens today. A sweeping panorama of 170 works - photographs, installations, videos, fotonovelas, and immersive experiences - by 11 women artists from Pará, mapping over four decades of Amazonian visual production under a feminist, decolonial lens. Curated by Sissa Aneleh of Museu das Mulheres. After acclaimed runs in Belo Horizonte, Brasília, and São Paulo, this is the Rio premiere. Through March 30.

Why it matters for expats: Opening day means fewer crowds and a first look at what critics call one of the most important Brazilian photography shows of the decade. Free entry, no booking needed. Carnaval hours: closed Mon 16 & Tue 17, reopens Wed 18 at noon. CCBB Rio - Viva Mauricio: Mauricio de Sousa, a Experiência Imersiva Térreo & 1o andar - Wed–Mon 09–20h - Free (timed tickets required)

Brazil's most beloved comic-strip universe brought to life across immersive rooms: the Bairro do Limoeiro, Chico Bento's countryside, the Turma do Penadinho cemetery, the Astronauta's rocket. Projections, interactive spaces, original artwork - eight decades of Mauricio de Sousa's creations. Through April 13. Book timed-entry tickets at com or on-site totems (last gallery entry 17h for timed, 19h for untimed).

Why it matters for expats: Families with children - this is the best free activity in Rio right now. The Turma da Mônica is a cultural institution on par with Disney for Brazilian kids. Grab timed tickets early; they go fast on weekdays too. CCBB Rio - Mostra do Cinema Japonês 2026 Cinema CCBB - Feb 11–13 - Free

Three-day Japanese film festival organised with the Japan Foundation and the Consulate-General of Japan. Three contemporary films (2021–2022) including a coming-of-age drama set in a Tokyo maid café. Screenings today from 15h. A quiet cultural refuge during the pre-Carnaval frenzy.

CCBB Rio - Museu BB (Permanent) 4o andar - Wed–Mon 09–20h - Free

215 years of Banco do Brasil history across seven rooms: D. João VI iconography, antique banking equipment, numismatic collections, and period offices from the Rio-to-Brasília capital transfer. A permanent collection often overlooked but genuinely fascinating for history-minded visitors.

MAM Rio - Daniel Buren: Voile/Toile – Toile/Voile Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 85, Aterro do Flamengo - Wed–Sun 10–18h - Free

The first Brazilian edition of French conceptual artist Daniel Buren's legendary project. Eleven sailing-boat sails - each bearing his signature 8.7cm stripes - stand in the foyer, arranged by regatta finishing order. A half-century project that has toured Genebra, Lucerna, Miami, and Minneapolis arrives in Rio through April 12. The Aterro do Flamengo setting, with Sugarloaf behind, is one of the great museum backdrops in the world.

Why it matters for expats: MAM closes for Carnaval after tomorrow (Thursday). This is your last chance before a week-long shutdown. Free entry. Go today or tomorrow - there is no third option. MAM Rio - Carmen Portinho: Modernidade em Construção Same venue - Through March 2026 - Free

A 300-document retrospective of the engineer, urbanist, and feminist pioneer who built modern Rio. Carmen Portinho (1903–2001) oversaw the Pedregulho housing complex, directed the ESDI design school, and was instrumental in constructing the MAM building itself. Three curatorial threads - moradia, feminismo, arte e educação - alongside commissioned works by Milena Manfredini and Rommulo Vieira Conceição.

04 Transport & Getting Around Know before you go MetrôRio NORMAL

Regular service today (05h–midnight). The 24-hour Carnaval operation begins Friday 13 at 05h and runs 139 hours nonstop through Quarta-feira de Cinzas midnight (Feb 18). Pre-load your MetrôRio card or use NFC contactless payment to skip queues. Sambódromo access: Central do Brasil/Centro and Praça Onze will be open 24h. Blocos at Aterro: use estação Glória.

VLT Carioca NORMAL

Normal service today. From Sunday 15 to Tuesday 17, Lines 2 and 4 will NOT circulate through Centro due to blocos at Praça Tiradentes. Line 3 (Santos Dumont–Central) extended to Terminal Gentileza with 20-min intervals. Normal Fri 13 and Sat 14.

BRT & Buses NORMAL

Standard routes today. BRT services 60 and 80 (24h) will have fleet reinforcement on Grupo Especial nights (15–17). Night buses serving Sambódromo area integrated with Terminal Gentileza during Carnaval.

Parking banned around Sambódromo from 06h Friday 13 through 10h Wednesday 18. Plan on metro or taxi for all Sapucaí visits.Today is the day to pre-load your MetrôRio card. From Friday, Estação Saara/Presidente Vargas will be closed entirely (Sat–Tue), Cinelândia operates 06–20h only with pre-purchased cards only for boarding, and the Posto de Gratuidade at Central do Brasil closes from Feb 13–18. NFC contactless at turnstiles is the easiest option during Carnaval. 05 Food & Drink Where to eat Restaurant Pick → Lasai, Botafogo - Chef Rafa Costa e Silva. One of Latin America 's 50 Best. Tasting menu (R$590) rooted in Brazilian ingredients from the restaurant's own farm. Book ahead - last quiet dinner before Carnaval. → Meza Bar, Leblon - Mezze-style sharing plates, R$40–75. Pedro de Artagão's Middle Eastern-Brazilian fusion. Good cocktails, neighbourhood buzz. Coffee & Cafés → Café do Alto, Santa Teresa - Tapiocas, caldo de cana, and bolo de rolo in a hilltop hideaway. R$15–30. The terrace overlooks Centro. → Confeitaria Colombo, Centro - Art nouveau landmark since 1894. Pastéis de nata (R$12), café coado (R$8). Mon–Fri 9–19h, Sat 9–17h. Carnaval Food Prep → Feijoada season - Casa da Feijoada (Ipanema, since 1997, R$75pp) serves every day of the week. Bolinha-level tradition in a Zona Sul setting. → Stock up today - supermarkets in Centro and Zona Sul will be packed Thursday. Zona Sul Supermercados stays open through Carnaval but expect long queues. 06 Practical Information Need to know Money & Rates → USD/BRL: R$5.19 (testing strongest since May 2024) → EUR/BRL: approx. R$5.40 → Selic rate: 15.00% (Copom easing likely March, data-dependent) Health & Safety → Dengue season active - repellent at dusk, especially near lagoons and parks → SAMU reinforcement during Carnaval - 2,700+ PM agents mobilised, drones, facial recognition at blocos → Operação Lei Seca active at strategic points - do not drive after drinking Carnaval Calendar → 2 days until Carnaval - official blocos start Friday Feb 13 (462 registered citywide) → Sapucaí schedule: Série Ouro Fri 13 & Sat 14 / Grupo Especial Sun 15, Mon 16 & Tue 17 / Desfile das Campeãs Sat 21 → Holiday status: Tue 17 is the only official feriado (state law). Fri 13, Mon 16, and Quarta de Cinzas (18) are pontos facultativos → Banks open today and tomorrow (Wed–Thu) - last normal banking days. Withdraw cash: R$100–200 in small bills for blocos and street vendors 07 Community & Expat Life Connect Expat Meetups → Gringos in Rio - Carnaval prep meetup this week. WhatsApp -based community organising group bloco outings for first-timers → InterNations Rio - monthly meetup usually at Bar Astor, Ipanema. Check the app for post-Carnaval scheduling Sports & Fitness → Copacabana Beach - morning fitness groups active daily 06–08h (free, Posto 6). Good pre-Carnaval cardio prep → Parque Lage - open for runs and walks through the gardens. Art school enrolments for March open (115 full scholarships recently announced) Families & Children → CCBB Viva Mauricio is the top family pick this week - immersive, free, and deeply Brazilian. Book timed tickets now → Kids' blocos during Carnaval - Gigantes da Lira (Laranjeiras, infantil), Banda do Lidinho (Praça do Lido, Copacabana, Sun 15 at 15h) → Sapucaí family safety: children and teens receive ID wristbands with parents' phone numbers at entry points during Série Ouro and Grupo Especial nights 08 Sports Scores & fixtures Brasileirão Série A - Round 3 → Last night: Vitória 1–2 Flamengo (Barradão). Goals: Everton Cebolinha and Erick Pulga. Flamengo's first win of the season after a loss and a draw. → Tonight: Vasco vs Bahia, 21h30, São Januário (Brasileirão R3) → Thursday: Fluminense vs Botafogo, 19h30, Maracanã (Brasileirão R3) - the biggest match of the week Cariocão - Quartas de Final → Fri 13, 17h: Madureira vs Boavista (Conselheiro Galvão) → Sat 14, 21h30: Vasco vs Volta Redonda (São Januário) → Sun 15, 17h30: Botafogo vs Flamengo (Nilton Santos) - 50/50 stadium split. TV Globo live → Mon 16, 18h: Fluminense vs Bangu (Maracanã)

Single-leg elimination. Draws decided on penalties, no extra time. Fluminense won the Taça Guanabara (15 pts). Losers go to Taça Rio.

This is a remarkable week for Rio football. Three Brasileirão R3 matches involving all four grandes (Flamengo done, Vasco tonight, Flu vs Botafogo Thursday) precede the Cariocão quartas de final during Carnaval. The Botafogo vs Flamengo clássico on Sunday - during Carnaval, at the Nilton Santos, on TV Globo - is the most anticipated state-championship match in years. Winners face Madureira/Boavista in the semi. For expats: Fluminense vs Botafogo at the Maracanã on Thursday (19h30) is the easiest match to attend this week and the atmosphere will be electric. 09 Business & Markets Market watch → B3 (São Paulo stock exchange) open today and tomorrow - closes Friday for Carnaval, reopens Wednesday Feb 18 → Banks open today and tomorrow - last normal banking days before the holiday → Government offices: Ponto facultativo Fri 13, Mon 16, and Wed 18 morning (until 14h). Only Tue 17 is an official state feriado

Real trend: Testing strongest levels since May 2024. Copom minutes confirmed easing likely in March, data-dependent. January IPCA at 4.44% YoY - broadly in line. Carry trade inflows and a softer USD supporting the real. For expats remitting abroad, the current rate is favourable but volatile.

→ Wednesday - coworking spaces open. WeWork Botafogo, Selina Lapa, Stone Co-Working Centro all operational. Last day of full productivity before the city switches off. 10 Week Ahead Plan ahead Thursday, Feb 12 - Last Quiet Day → MAM Rio final day before Carnaval closure (reopens Feb 19). Daniel Buren and Carmen Portinho - last chance. → Brasileirão: Fluminense vs Botafogo, 19h30, Maracanã. The carioca clássico under midweek lights. → Final day to stock up on supplies, withdraw cash, sort costumes, and top up MetrôRio cards. Carnaval Week (Fri–Tue) → Fri Feb 13 - MetrôRio 24h begins 05h. Sapucaí: Série Ouro Night 1. Cariocão: Madureira vs Boavista 17h. Cordão da Bola Preta (Centro, 07h - official Carnaval opening bloco). 462 blocos start. → Sat Feb 14 - Sapucaí: Série Ouro Night 2. Cariocão: Vasco vs Volta Redonda 21h30 (São Januário). Valentine's Day. Banda de Ipanema (15h, Rua Gomes Carneiro). Banda do Choppinho (Copacabana, 12h). Blocos across all neighbourhoods. → Sun Feb 15 - Sapucaí: Grupo Especial Night 1. Cariocão: Botafogo vs Flamengo 17h30 (Nilton Santos, TV Globo). VLT Centro disruptions begin (Lines 2 & 4 bypassing Centro). Simpatia É Quase Amor (Ipanema, 14h). → Mon Feb 16 - Sapucaí: Grupo Especial Night 2. Cariocão: Fluminense vs Bangu 18h (Maracanã). Suvaco do Cristo (last ride, Jardim Botânico, 08h). Bloco da Terreirada (Quinta da Boa Vista, 12h). → Tue Feb 17 - Sapucaí: Grupo Especial Night 3. Official feriado. Last day of the main folia. CCBB closed Mon 16 & Tue 17. → Feb 21 - Desfile das Campeãs (Sapucaí). MetrôRio 24h again (Sat 05h through Sun 23h). Post-Carnaval blocos Feb 21–22.Carnaval officially starts in two days - Sapucaí parades run five consecutive nights (Fri–Tue), 462 blocos fill every neighbourhood, and the Cariocão quartas de final add football to the folia. The weather forecast is near-perfect: zero rain from Friday through Sunday, 30°C+. The Desfile das Campeãs on Feb 21 is the smart alternative if main-night tickets are sold out. Plan now - accommodation and Sapucaí seats are moving fast.