US Plans To Counter China In Bangladesh Focus On Defence, Commercial Diplomacy

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States has raised concerns over the growing presence of China in South Asia and is planning to offer Bangladesh's next government American and allied defence systems as alternatives to Chinese hardware, according to a report by Reuters citing Washington's ambassador.

Bangladesh is scheduled to hold a general election on Thursday, following a youth-led uprising in August 2024 that ousted the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

China recently signed a defence agreement with Bangladesh to establish a drone factory. Additionally, Bangladesh is negotiating with Pakistan to purchase JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, a multirole combat aircraft collaboratively developed with China, the report said.

"The United States is concerned about growing Chinese influence in South Asia and is committed to working closely with the Bangladeshi government to clearly communicate the risks of certain types of engagement with China," US Ambassador Brent T Christensen told the news portal.

"The US offers a range of options to help Bangladesh meet its military capability needs, including US systems and those from allied partners, to provide alternatives to Chinese systems," he said without sharing details.

China's foreign ministry stated that as comprehensive strategic partners, China and Bangladesh have collaborated across political, economic, and security sectors.

"Our mutually beneficial and friendly cooperation is not directed against any third party, nor will we tolerate interference from any third party," the ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

Christensen also said that the Trump administration would "like to see a good relationship between Bangladesh and India to support stability in the region".

Christensen mentioned that many US companies are considering investing in Bangladesh, but they need the upcoming government to demonstrate early and clear signs that it is "open for business."

"Commercial diplomacy is one of our top priorities, and we look forward to working with the new government to build on progress made with the interim government, particularly in strengthening commercial, economic, and security ties," he was quoted as saying.

Energy producer Chevron has operated in Bangladesh for decades, but few other US companies are present only in the densely populated country of 175 million, due to high taxes and challenges in repatriating profits.

Currently, Bangladesh does not have any Starbucks or McDonald's outlets.

The envoy said that the US would work with "whichever government is elected by the Bangladeshi people". The race is between two coalitions led by former allies: the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami.

Support for Rohingya refugees

Speaking about the 1.2 million Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh, the ambassador said the United States has been the largest contributor to humanitarian operations.

"The US remains the largest contributor to the Rohingya refugee response and continues robust health programming in Bangladesh," he was quoted as saying, highlighting the latest $2 billion global funding framework signed with the United Nations to improve the effectiveness of such aid, including Bangladesh.

He encouraged other international donors to assume a larger share of the responsibility.

"The US cannot sustain the bulk of the effort alone. International partners need to increase their support for the Rohingya response," he said.

Recently, the UN refugee agency has faced difficulties in securing enough funds to aid the Rohingya community, resulting in reduced rations and the closure of some schools.