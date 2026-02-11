Desert Gold Provides Update On Barani East Gold Project Site Development Activities
|Processing Stage
|Recovery
|Basis
|Gravity Recovery
|~68%
|PEA Metallurgical test work
|Gravity + CIL (Conceptual)
|~92%
|PEA Metallurgical test work
Development Strategy
Desert Gold believes this phased development approach provides a practical and disciplined pathway for advancing the Barani East gold project while maintaining capital efficiency. This strategy is intended to allow the Company to continue progressing key development activities in a measured manner as technical work advances and funding options are evaluated. The Company expects to provide updates to the market as material milestones are achieved.
On Behalf of the Board,
"Jared Scharf"
___________________________
Jared Scharf
President & CEO
Additional Disclosure - Development and Economic Uncertainty
The Company cautions that the decision to advance site development activities and conduct commissioning and metallurgical testing prior to the definition of Mineral Reserves involves significant technical and economic uncertainty. As outlined in National Instrument 43-101 Companion Policy 43-101CP, mineral projects that have not defined Mineral Reserves are considered to have a higher risk of failure, and there is no assurance that the Project will be demonstrated to be economically viable. Key risks include, but are not limited to, uncertainties related to metallurgical performance, operating costs, gold recoveries, scale-up of processing infrastructure, logistics, and the availability of sufficient financing. There is no certainty that further technical work will result in the declaration of Mineral Reserves or that any future development scenario would be economically viable.
Qualified Person Statement
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ty Magee (M., P. Geo), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Magee is an advisor and consultant to Desert Gold Ventures and is considered independent of the Company.
About Desert Gold
Desert Gold is a gold exploration company which controls properties in both Mali and Cote d'Ivoire. This includes the 440km2 SMSZ Project in western Mali as well as the newly optioned 297km2 Tiegba gold project in western Cote d'Ivoire within the prolific Birimian greenstone belt.
Contact
Jared Scharf, President and CEO
...
phone: +1 (604) 357-4726
This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the capital markets, the price of gold; operational, funding, liquidity risks, the degree to which Mineral Resource estimates are reflective of actual Mineral Resources, the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable, and the risks and hazards associated with mining operations. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at and readers are urged to read these materials. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States securities act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such act.
