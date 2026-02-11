(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Volta Reports Additional High-Grade Gallium Mineralization at Springer REE Project February 11, 2026 6:00 AM EST | Source: Volta Metals Ltd. HIGHLIGHTS

Gallium mineralization extended to 191.5m in Drill hole SL25-23, remains open with further gallium assays pending:



81g/t Ga 2 O 3 (plus 1.4% TREO) over 131.9m (from 59.6m to 191.5m)



Including 110 g/t Ga 2 O 3 (plus 2.5% TREO) over 15.7m (from 175.8m to 191.5m)

Up to 332.0 g/t Ga 2 O 3 over 1.0m (from 82.0m to 83.0m) Results rank among the highest-grade and continuous gallium assays reported in North America Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Volta Metals Ltd. ( CSE: VLTA ) ( FSE: D0W ) ( OTC Pink: VOLMF ) (" Volta " or the " Company ") reports additional gallium assay results from its Springer Rare Earth Project near Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, Canada. The newly received assays from drill hole SL25-23 confirm the extension of high-grade gallium mineralization over a 131.9m interval grading 81.2 g/t Ga2O3 (Figure 1). The sampled interval (59.6m to 285m) ended in 40.1 g/t Ga2O3 from 283.5 to 285m with additional gallium assay results pending from drill hole SL25-23. Previously, hole SL25-23 returned 0.85% Total Rare Earth Oxides (" TREO ") over 383.5m (from 44.0m to 427.5m) with a higher-grade interval of 1.11% TREO over 197.5m, including 1.64% TREO over 69.5m (Volta press release dated October 29, 2025). These additional Springer results confirm the continuity of high-grade gallium mineralization and strengthen the project's positioning as a leading gallium-bearing Rare Earth Element (" REE ") system in North America. (Table 1). Table 1. Select Ga 2 O 3 Assays from Drill Hole SL25-23

Ga 2 O 3 g/t Interval** (m) TREO (%) From (m) To (m) 81.2 131.9 1.4 59.6 191.5 109.9 15.7 2.5 175.8 191.5 *TREO% = La2O3 + CeO2 + Pr6O11 + Nd2O3+Sm2O3 + Eu2O3 + Gd2O3 + Tb4O7 + Dy2O3 + Ho2O3 + Er2O3 + Tm2O3 + Yb2O3 + Lu2O3 + Y2O3% **Drill intercept, not true width. True widths are unknown and will be determined with geological modelling.

Gallium is primarily produced as a by-product of aluminum and zinc refining, making primary natural gallium occurrences uncommon. Industry benchmarks generally classify gallium grades as:



Low grade: <35 g/t Ga2O3

Moderate grade: 35 to 60 g/t Ga2O3 High grade: >60 g/t Ga2O3

These ongoing results represent the widest and most consistent high-grade gallium intercepts identified at Springer to date and demonstrate the project's multi-commodity critical mineral potential in addition to its high-grade REE mineralization.







Figure 1. Ga 2 O 3 g/t assay highlights in drill hole SL25-23.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Company has retained SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd, Toronto, Ontario to update the resource estimate including the recently completed 2025 drill program, and the resource update is expected to be completed by the end of February 2026.

"These new gallium results further confirm the scale and continuity of mineralization at Springer," said Kerem Usenmez, President and CEO of Volta. "Long, consistent intervals of high-grade gallium are rare in North America, particularly outside of by-product operations. With global gallium supply constrained and demand accelerating for AI chips and advanced electronics-where the market is expected to grow roughly tenfold over the next decade-Springer continues to demonstrate its strategic importance and growing value. This progress comes as we advance toward an upcoming rare earth resource update, which we view as a key near-term catalyst for the project."

About the Springer Rare Earth Deposit

The 2012 mineral resource estimate presented for the Springer Rare Earth Project is historical in nature. Volta's Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to confirm the results of the historical resource. Volta does not treat this as a current mineral resource but considers it relevant as a guide to future exploration and includes it for reference purposes only. The historical resource was estimated by Tetra Tech Wardrop in 2012. Gallium was not included in this initial mineral resource estimate.

The block model and mineral resource for the Springer Rare Earth Project is classified as having both Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources based on the number of boreholes, borehole spacing and sample data populations used in the estimation of the blocks. The mineral resource estimate for the deposit, at a 0.9% TREO cut-off, is an Indicated Resource of 4.2 Mt at 1.14% TREO, 0.02% ThO2, with approximately 6% of the TREO being made up of Heavy Rare Earth Oxides (" HREO "); and an Inferred Resource of 12.7 Mt at 1.17% TREO, 0.01% ThO2, with approximately 4% of the TREO being made up of HREOs.

The 2012 mineral resource, based on 22 diamond boreholes, was estimated by Ordinary Kriging interpolation on uncapped grades for all 15 REOs and thorium dioxide. The TREO% is a sum of the 15 individual interpolations of the REOs. No recoveries have been applied to the interpolated estimates.

The 2012 mineral resource estimate categories are not compliant with the current CIM Definition Standards. No other resource estimates have been disclosed since the 2012 Tetra Tech Wardrop report. Further drilling will be required by Volta to verify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

QA/QC Protocol

All drilling was completed by a diamond drill rig producing NQ-size core. Volta implemented a strict QA/QC protocol in processing all rock samples collected from the diamond core samples obtained from the Springer REE property. The protocol included inserting reference materials, in this case, high-concentration and low-concentration certified rare earth elements standards, blanks, and drill core duplicates, to validate the accuracy and precision of the assay results. All collected rock core samples were cut in half by a rock saw, placed in sturdy plastic bags and zip-tied shut while under the supervision of a professional geologist. The remaining half core was returned to the core box, which is stored on the Property. Sample bags were then put in rice bags and kept secure before being sent by road transport to Activation Laboratories Ltd.'s (" ActLabs ") preparation facility in North Bay, Ontario. Sample preparation (code RX1) consists of drying and crushing (< 7 kg) up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g), and pulverizing (mild steel) to 95% passing 105 μm.

The samples from SL25-23 were subsequently analyzed at Saskatchewan Research Council's (" SRC ") facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, using Code 8-REE Assay (lithium metaborate/ tetraborate fusion with subsequent analysis by ICP and ICP/MS). Syenite standard SY-5 from Natural Resources Canada was inserted in the sample stream for every 20 drill core samples. Standard SY-5 passed within two standard deviations for rare-earth elements (La to Lu) and Ga. The rare-earth elements assayed by SRC were similar to those previously assayed by ActLabs to further confirm the REE assays from the Springer Project.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Julie Selway, P.Geo., who is an independent Qualified Person (" QP ") as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP and the Company have not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Springer deposit, and it is considered as "historic", particularly regarding historical exploration and government geological work.

For more information about the Company, please visit Volta's website at .

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD.

Volta Metals Ltd. ( CSE: VLTA ) ( FSE: D0W ) ( OTC Pink: VOLMF ) is a critical mineral exploration company focused on rare earths, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum. It owns, has optioned and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of rare earths, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum projects in Ontario, one of the world's most prolific and emerging hard-rock critical mineral districts. To learn more about Volta and its Springer and Aki Projects, please visit .

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, plans, strategies, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, that the newly designed drill program will provide sufficient data for an updated mineral resource estimate, which is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2026. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators; the fact that Volta's interests in its mineral properties are options only and there are no guarantee that such interest, if earned, will be certain; the future prices and demand for lithium, rare earth elements, and gallium; and delays or the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary approvals, permits and authorizations required to carry out its business plans. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.







