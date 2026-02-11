Cultural Sector Enters New Era Of Growth And Transformation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's cultural sector is entering a new era of growth and transformation, marked by increasing public participation, international collaboration, and the revitalization of historical and liberated regions. Strategic programs and visionary policies are driving the expansion of cultural infrastructure while fostering education, artistic expression, and national identity.

The Azerbaijan Culture is spearheading initiatives that strengthen both the human and institutional capacities necessary to sustain this vibrant cultural ecosystem.

Strengthening Cultural Capacity

Significant progress was made last year in enhancing the human resource potential within the cultural sector, one of the country's most vital domains. Numerous decisions were adopted, diverse initiatives were implemented, and the sector itself was further strengthened to ensure its sustainable development.

This was highlighted by Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli during a collegial meeting, dedicated to the Ministry's plans for 2025, AzerNEWS reports citing Azertag.

The Minister emphasized the importance of the newly adopted "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Concept, describing it as a landmark document. According to him, the Concept will serve as a roadmap for upcoming reforms, outline strategic directions, and provide the rationale for the necessary measures to be undertaken in the coming years.

He also noted that the concept of culture carries multiple meanings and stressed the significance of cultivating a proper understanding of culture within society.

Cultural Days as a Bridge for National and International Collaboration

Organizing cultural days both at home and abroad holds special significance. This initiative plays a crucial role in strengthening bilateral relations between countries. Ensuring that these events are conducted in a more professional, comprehensive, and large-scale manner remains one of the Ministry's top priorities. Through this platform, authorities aim to foster collaboration in a more effective and purposeful way.

The Minister also highlighted that annual city days are held in regions liberated from occupation. Such events contribute to the revival of cultural life in these areas, the restoration of historical and cultural heritage, and the enhancement of social and cultural engagement. Performances by artists, exhibitions, concerts, and a variety of cultural projects are organized, all of which make a significant contribution to the social and cultural development of these regions.

Record Cultural Engagement

In 2025, cultural institutions in Azerbaijan welcomed 6,734,300 visitors. This figure includes audiences attending film screenings, theatre performances, concerts, museum exhibitions, and circus shows. Overall, a positive growth trend in visitor numbers has been observed across the years, reflecting the increasing public engagement with the country's cultural life.

Adil Karimli emphasized that increasing participation in cultural events remains a key objective each year. One of the core directions of the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Concept is to engage people through culture, encouraging them to participate in educational and awareness-raising activities, as well as other initiatives that foster learning and personal development.

Reviving Cultural Life in Liberated Regions: Great Return Program

Under the "Great Return" Program, the Culture Ministry has been carrying out a wide-ranging and systematic set of activities. Priority is given to the restoration of cultural infrastructure in territories liberated from occupation, the creation of new cultural centers, and the preservation of the nation's cultural heritage.

Adil Karimli noted that 2025 saw the implementation of major projects in this area, including the construction of new cultural complexes and large-scale restoration of existing facilities. The Minister added that it is expected to witness the tangible results of these ongoing projects this year.