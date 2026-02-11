403
EXEL Industries: Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares At 01.31.2026
|Date
|Total number of shares comprising the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
| January 31, 2026
| 6,787,900
|Theoretical voting rights: 9,890,341
|Exercisable voting rights*: 9,884,832
* After deduction of shares without voting rights
Attachment
-
EXEL Industries Droits de vote 2026.01.31_EN
