G2 Announces New Gold Discoveries Outside Existing Mineral Resources And Provides Corporate Update



100,000-metre drilling program underway, targeted for completion by year-end



Drilling and trenching immediately north of the high-grade OMZ resource delivers significant oxide intercepts, including: 66m @ 0.9 g/t Au (OKND 30) and 6m @ 4.1 g/t Au (trench ONCH 3)

New discovery at the“Sands” target area delivers near-surface, oxidized drill intercepts, including: 24m @ 2.5 g/t Au (NWOD 70), 5m @ 4.8 g/t Au (NWOD 69), and 21.4 m @ 0.5 g/t Au (NWOD 75)



TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (“ G2” or the“ Company”) (TSX: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's high-grade OKO Gold Project (“ Oko” or the“ Project”), Guyana, including a 100,000-meter drilling campaign and new gold discoveries located outside existing mineral resources.

The Company recently published a Preliminary Economic Assessment for the OKO Project, which outlined the potential for the construction and development of a 10,000 tonne-per-day gold mining operation with total production of 3.2 million ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs1 of US$1,232 per ounce over a 14-year mine life (see report titled“NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Oko Gold Project in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, South America”, available on SEDAR+).

G2 continues to actively expand the Project through; (i) drilling extensions to known gold mineralisation along the +15km OKO trend, and (ii) drilling new greenfields discoveries along the rapidly developing 20km Aremu gold trend, where the Company has made several new gold discoveries (refer to Figure 1).

Corporate Update

During 2026, the Company's exploration campaigns will run in parallel with early works programs, as well as ongoing environmental and geotechnical studies, to further define and de-risk the mining operation, with the objective of completing a Feasibility Study and formal construction decision by mid-2027.

At present, G2 has two drilling contractors on site with six fully operational drill rigs. Two additional drill rigs are expected to be added next month to expedite the ongoing programs. Currently, four rigs are committed to resource expansion and exploration, and two rigs are devoted to upgrading and converting Inferred mineral resources to Indicated mineral resources for inclusion in the forthcoming Feasibility Study. The current 100,000-meter drill program supporting these deliverables is expected to be completed by year-end.

Figure 1 – Oko-Aremu Gold Trend District Map

Exploration Update

G2 Goldfields continues to see considerable exploration success, further establishing the Oko Project both as a top-tier existing gold resource and a world-class gold exploration camp with significant upside potential. Ongoing drilling has confirmed the continuation of meaningful gold mineralization down-plunge of existing resources (see press release dated January 6, 2026), while greenfields exploration programs continue to generate new discovery success. At Oko North, diamond drill hole OKND 30 intercepted 66m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 25.5 meters downhole. In addition, discrete higher-grade intercepts at surface have been identified, including 6m @ 4.1 g/t Au from trench ONCH 3 in an exposed quartz vein system at surface (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 – OMZ North Drilling Area