Radware Reports Record Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results



Record revenue of $80.2 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year

Cloud ARR of $95.2 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year

Total ARR of $251.0 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year Record non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.32 vs. $0.27 in Q4 2024; GAAP diluted EPS of $0.13 vs. $0.06 in Q4 2024

Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Highlights



Record revenue of $301.9 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year Record non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.15 vs. $0.87 in 2024; GAAP diluted EPS of $0.45 vs. $0.14 in 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments, today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

“2025 was a year of strong execution and significant progress for Radware. We closed the year with record revenue and earnings, driven by continued expansion in our cloud security business, momentum in our go-to-market strategy, and robust demand for our advanced protection solutions,” said Roy Zisapel, president and CEO of Radware.“Our cloud ARR approached the $100 million milestone, and we advanced our cloud application platform with API security and agentic-AI protection, further strengthening our market position. As we enter 2026 with a healthy pipeline, an enhanced platform, and growing customer adoption of cloud-based security, we are well-positioned to sustain our growth.”

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Q uarter 2025

Revenue for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 totaled $80.2 million and $301.9 million, respectively:



Revenue in the Americas region was $31.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 4% from $32.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue in the Americas region for the full year of 2025 was $124.5 million, an increase of 6% from $117.7 million in the full year of 2024.

Revenue in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (“EMEA”) region was $32.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 38% from $23.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue in the EMEA region for the full year of 2025 was $111.3 million, an increase of 18% from $94.1 million in the full year of 2024. Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (“APAC”) region was $16.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 3% from $16.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue in APAC region for the full year of 2025 was $66.1 million, an increase of 5% from $63.1 million in the full year of 2024.



GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $6.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $2.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. GAAP net income for the full year of 2025 was $20.3 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $6.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the full year of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $14.5 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $11.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2025 was $51.5 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $37.7 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the full year of 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term bank deposits, and marketable securities of $460.6 million. Cash flow from operations was $17.3 million and $50.1 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, respectively.

Non-GAAP results are calculated excluding, as applicable, the impact of stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. A reconciliation of each of the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included at the end of this press release.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Key Performance Indicators

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Radware uses non-GAAP measures of gross profit, research and development expense, selling and marketing expense, general and administrative expense, total operating expenses, operating income, financial income, net, income before taxes on income, taxes on income, net income and diluted earnings per share, which are adjustments from results based on GAAP to exclude, as applicable, stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, litigation costs, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, exchange rate differences, net on balance sheet items included in financial income, net, and tax-related adjustments. Management believes that exclusion of these charges allows for meaningful comparisons of operating results across past, present, and future periods. Radware's management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this release are useful to investors for the purpose of understanding and assessing Radware's ongoing operations. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial information contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating and operating the business and, as such, has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of booked orders for term-based cloud services, subscription licenses, and maintenance contracts that are in effect at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or to replace either of those items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. We consider ARR a key performance indicator of the value of the recurring components of our business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware's plans, outlook, beliefs, or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“estimates,”“plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may,” and“could.” Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware's current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions, including as a result of the state of war declared in Israel in October 2023 and instability in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, tensions between China and Taiwan, financial and credit market fluctuations (including elevated interest rates), impacts from tariffs or other trade restrictions, inflation, and the potential for regional or global recessions; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; our ability to manage our anticipated growth effectively; our business may be affected by sanctions, export controls, and similar measures, targeting Russia and other countries and territories, as well as other responses to Russia's military conflict in Ukraine, including indefinite suspension of operations in Russia and dealings with Russian entities by many multi-national businesses across a variety of industries; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for the manufacture of our products; our ability to attract, train, and retain highly qualified personnel; intense competition in the market for cybersecurity and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; our ability to develop new solutions and enhance existing solutions; the impact to our reputation and business in the event of real or perceived shortcomings, defects, or vulnerabilities in our solutions, if our end-users experience security breaches, or if our information technology systems and data, or those of our service providers and other contractors, are compromised by cyber-attackers or other malicious actors or by a critical system failure; our use of AI technologies that present regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks; risks related to the fact that our products must interoperate with operating systems, software applications and hardware that are developed by others; outages, interruptions, or delays in hosting services; the risks associated with our global operations, such as difficulties and costs of staffing and managing foreign operations, compliance costs arising from host country laws or regulations, partial or total expropriation, export duties and quotas, local tax exposure, economic or political instability, including as a result of insurrection, war, natural disasters, and major environmental, climate, or public health concerns; our net losses in the past and the possibility that we may incur losses in the future; a slowdown in the growth of the cybersecurity and application delivery solutions market or in the development of the market for our cloud-based solutions; long sales cycles for our solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; risks associated with doing business in countries with a history of corruption or with foreign governments; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; risks associated with undetected defects or errors in our products; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by Fourth parties; laws, regulations, and industry standards affecting our business; compliance with open source and Fourth-party licenses; complications with the design or implementation of our new enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system; our reliance on information technology systems; our ESG disclosures and initiatives; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware's public filings are available from the SEC's website at or may be obtained on Radware's website at .

About Radware

Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader in application security and delivery solutions for multi-cloud environments. The company's cloud application, infrastructure, and API security solutions use AI-driven algorithms for precise, hands-free, real-time protection from the most sophisticated web, application, and DDoS attacks, API abuse, and bad bots. Enterprises and carriers worldwide rely on Radware's solutions to address evolving cybersecurity challenges and protect their brands and business operations while reducing costs. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

