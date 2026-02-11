European Research Centres Directory 2026: Comprehensive Contact And Research Data, Valuable For Libraries, Ngos, Agencies, And Institutions
This Directory comprehensively provides unparalleled access to all government, university, independent, nonprofit, and commercial research and development activities throughout Europe.
The European Research Centers Directory's listings are organized into 19 sections by subject:
- Agriculture & Food Archaeology & History Astronomy Biology Business & Economics Earth Sciences Education Energy & Industry Engineering & Technology Environment Health & Medicine Humanities & Social Sciences Industrial Relations International Affairs Law Mathematics Regional Affairs Religion Women & Gender
The European Research Centres Directory's arrangement by subject affords users easy, browsing access to the types of research programs that concern them.
The European Research Centres Directory listings include full organization contact information, including email and URL addresses. In addition, most of the Research Centers Directory entries feature a wealth of descriptive information, including year founded; affiliation; budget; key staff; financial support; research activity; publications; educational activities; scholarships and awards bestowed; library holdings; and services offered.
Entries include:
- the name of the centre, address and full contact details including email and URL senior personnel names center affiliations staff numbers description of the research program publications services and special facilities.
Countries covered include: Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.
The directory includes master, subject, name, and country indexes.
The Directory would be an important reference resource to organizations, public and academic libraries, NGOs, and all agencies and institutions concerned with research.
