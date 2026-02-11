Mycloud Hospitality Named Among Siliconindia's Top 10 Cloud-Based Hotel Software Providers For 2025

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 10, 2026 1:28 pm - We are pleased to share that mycloud Hospitality has been recognized by siliconindia Magazine as one of the Top 10 Cloud-Based Hotel Software Providers - 2025.

mycloud Hospitality is proud to announce that it has been recognised by SiliconIndia Magazine as one of the Top 10 Cloud-Based Hotel Software Providers for 2025 - a prestigious accolade that highlights the company's leadership in cloud-first hospitality technology.

This latest industry honour reflects mycloud Hospitality's ongoing commitment to empowering hotels with modern, secure, and scalable software that simplifies operations and elevates guest experiences. As hoteliers navigate an increasingly competitive and technology-driven landscape, cloud-native solutions like mycloud are becoming a cornerstone for operational excellence, real-time performance insights, and rapid business growth.

The SiliconIndia feature highlights the broader transformation underway in the hotel sector, where properties are moving away from traditional server-based systems toward agile cloud platforms that support multi-site operations, seamless mobile access, and integration across departments. mycloud Hospitality's platform unifies front office, housekeeping, F&B, point-of-sale (POS), inventory, finance, and HR into a single operational framework - helping hotels run smarter, faster, and with greater transparency.

Built with flexibility and ease of use at its core, mycloud's cloud-native ecosystem supports hotels of all sizes, from boutique and independent properties to larger multi-property groups spanning more than 40 countries. The platform boasts 200+ interfaces, a secure API, and the ability to go live in as little as four hours - enabling hoteliers to scale efficiently without compromising control or usability.

Security and compliance continue to be a priority, with mycloud Hospitality maintaining ISO 27001 certification, undergoing SOC 2 audits, aligning with GDPR standards, and offering PCI-DSS compliance. These assurances ensure reliability, resilience, and trust for hoteliers operating in diverse regulatory environments.

Behind the recognition is a relentless focus on customer feedback, frequent product updates, and around-the-clock support. By combining deep hospitality expertise with modern cloud innovation, mycloud Hospitality remains at the forefront of hotel technology - helping properties not just adapt, but thrive in the digital age.

For more on this recognition and why cloud-based hotel technology is reshaping the industry, visit the complete feature on the SiliconIndia website.