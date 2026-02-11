Global Food Additives Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 95.92 Billion By 2033

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 11, 2026 12:58 am - The market expansion is driven by increased consumer health awareness, rising demand for processed and convenience foods, and technological advancements in food processing that enhance additive use for taste, texture, and shelf life.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The global Food Additives Market was valued at USD 62.56 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 95.92 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.62% during 2025-2033.

STUDY ASSUMPTION YEARS

.Base Year: 2024

.Historical Year/Period: 2019-2024

.Forecast Year/Period: 2025-2033

FOOD ADDITIVES MARKET KEY TAKEAWAYS

.Current Market Size: USD 62.56 Billion in 2024

.CAGR: 4.62% from 2025-2033

.Forecast Period: 2025-2033

.Asia-Pacific dominates, holding a 38.6% market share in 2024 due to population size and growing food processing industries.

.The United States holds 87.50% of North America's market share with strong demand for processed and natural additive products.

.Health becomes more aware and people want ingredients from nature like plant-based colors and sweeteners.

.People want convenience and foods ready for eating so they also use additives for preservation flavoring and texturizing.

.Advancements in technology along with the globalization of food supply chains has increased the need of food preservatives.

Request for a Free Sample Report:

MARKET GROWTH FACTORS

Convenience food consumption is driving the Food Additives Market in Food & Beverage. In 2024, the global convenience food market was worth $511.1 Billion. The CAGR from 2025 to 2033 is 5.25% due to the use of preservatives, flavor enhancers (for example monosodium glutamate), emulsifiers, and other food ingredients in ready-to-eat food convenience products that are packaged and microwavable. As more people in urban, suburban and rural areas lead a fast-paced lifestyle, the commercial use of all these additives increases.

As food supply chains are increasingly globalized, food product's safety, quality and shelf life are becoming more difficult to guarantee. Preservatives and stabilizers are types of food additives. Food preservatives are necessary to keep the result from the field to the final consumer safe and edible. The global?food preservatives market is anticipated to reach USD 4.51 Billion by 2033 growing at a CAGR of 3.57% from USD 3.24 Billion in 2025. Greater international trade agreements are spurring the need for longer shelf life food additives.

Health consciousness among consumers is also expected to push the growth of the Food Additives Market?with the demand for functional food additives that have nutrition and health benefits such as vitamins, minerals, and probiotics. As of 2024,?the global functional foods market was worth USD 233.8 Billion. The CAGR from 2025?to 2033 is 5.45%. Diet related diseases like cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus?and obesity are increasing in prevalence. In 2023, 17.9 million?deaths were caused due to cardiovascular diseases globally. The diseases are expected to shift demand to lower sugar, salt and fat foods, thus increasing demand for natural substitutes, including stevia and plant sterols.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type:

.Colorants:

.Synthetic Food Colorants

.Natural Food Colorants

.Emulsifiers:

.Mono, Di-glycerides & Derivatives

.Lecithin

.Sorbate Esters

.Enzymes:

.Carbohydrase

.Protease

.Lipase

.Fat Replacers:

.Protein

.Starch

.Others

.Flavors and Enhancers:

.Natural Flavors

.Artificial Flavors and Enhancers

.Shelf-life Stabilizers

.Sweeteners:

.HIS

.HFCS

.Others

.Others

In 2024, sweeteners, including HFCS, represented 55.8% of the overall sweeteners market in the United States. Because HFCS is generally stable and low-cost, it is used in soft drinks, bakery products, and sauces. It is also used for its functional properties such as moisture retention and softness in baked goods.

By Source:

.Natural

.Synthetic

Natural food additives of plant or fruit origin are most widely produced and used, due to their presumed safety, health benefits and environment-friendliness, and their clean-label status.

By Application:

.Bakery and Confectionery

.Beverages

.Convenience Foods

.Dairy and Frozen Desserts

.Spices, Condiments, Sauces and Dressings

.Others

Bakery and confectionery (33.8%) use the additives to improve taste, texture, color and shelf life of the packaged and ready-to-eat products.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific leads the Food Additives Market with the largest share of 38.6% of the overall market in 2024 owing to high population, urbanization, and packaged food production in the country. Food additives are widely used across China, India, and Japan among food processing industries, caused by the demand for convenience food and extended shelf life. Rising disposable income and changing food and beverage consumption trends in countries such as China and India are expected to lead to increased utilization of food additives in functional foods and fortified foods.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS & NEWS

In May 2025, the U.S. FDA approved the butterfly pea flower extract, calcium phosphate blue, and Galdieria extract blue as new food color additives to be used in beverages, foodstuffs, confections and yogurt. These were developed from the sources of flower, mineral, and alga, respectively. The chemicals business, including food additives of Savannah Surfactants, was acquired by Godrej Industries (Chemicals) in April 2025. Such activities helped strengthen their specialty chemicals and food operations. The National Health Commission then approved eight new food additives, including curdlan and enzyme modified steviol glycosides, for?general usage within China in February 2025, reflecting its commitment to safety and innovation.

KEY PLAYERS

.Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

.Archer Daniels Midland

.BASF SE

.Cargill Incorporated

.Chr. Hansen A/S

.Corbion N.V.

.Dow Chemical Company

.Eastman Chemical Company

.Givaudan

.Ingredion Incorporated

.Kerry Group

.Koninklijke DSM N.V.

.Novozymes A/S

.Tate & Lyle

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figures:

ABOUT US

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

CONTACT US

IMARC Group,

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:...

Tel No: (D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302