Asia Industrial Minerals Directory 2026: A Valuable Tool For Producers, Traders, Consumers, And Equipment Suppliers

The Asian Industrial Minerals Directory is the best data source for obtaining minerals available. This new edition has been completely updated and expanded to reflect changes in the state of the Asian mineral markets. This includes more detailed much more information on the suppliers and the inclusion of e-mail and website addresses. The Asian Industrial Minerals Directory has now become the ultimate companion for today's mineral buyers.

Trying to obtain industrial minerals can be a very frustrating, time-consuming business. Even searching for suppliers who operate in a particular area can take hours. That is why the Asian Industrial Minerals Directory was created. Designed with the buyer in mind, it contains all the information you need when purchasing raw materials.

Industrial Minerals included are:

Aggregates; Alunite; Asbestos; Asphalt, Natural Ball clays; Baryte; Bentonite; Borates; Brines; Carbonatites; Corundum; Dimension stone; Diatomite; Feldspar and Nepheline - Syenite; Fluorspar; Fuller's earth; Granite; Graphite; Gypsum; Kaolin; Kyanite / Sillimanite / Andalusite; Limestone / Dolomite; Marble; Mica; Olivine; Perlite; Phosphate; Potash -Potassium minerals; Pumice; Quartz; Salt; Slate; Silica sand / Tripoli; Soda ash; Sodium bicarbonate; Sodium sulfate; Sulfur; Talc; Vermiculite; Wollastonite; Zeolites.

Key Benefits:



If you're a producer - find out where you fit within the industry, and discover the opportunities to expand your business.

If you're a trader - source new suppliers instantly by product across Asia.

If you are a consumer of industrial minerals - discover where new suppliers are and make purchasing decisions based on competitive prices

If you supply processing equipment to the minerals industry - be ahead of your competitors in the search for potential new clients for your goods and services If you are an analyst/consultant - save time with access to thousands of records at your fingertips.

This Directory will also enable you to:



Search by Country: With listings from every Asian country.

Search By Company: With full contact details of thousands of companies including names of executives, subsidiaries, markets, trade figures, financial details, number of employees, the range of mineral products supplied, etc.

This Directory has been especially compiled to assist with market research, strategic planning, as well as contacting prospective clients or suppliers. It is also an indispensable guide to Asia's industrial minerals companies. Whether you are buying or selling metals or minerals, this new Directory will make an extremely worthwhile investment. If you're a producer - find out where you fit within the industry, and discover the opportunities to expand your business.

