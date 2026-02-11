Iran Ready To Test Its Nuclear Program Within Int'l Laws, Pezeshkian Says
Pezeshkian reiterated Iran's long-standing position that it does not seek to develop nuclear weapons. He emphasized that Iran remains committed to resolving its challenges through diplomatic means.
"Iran is focused on reinforcing strategic agreements within organizations such as the Eurasian Economic Union, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Economic Cooperation Organization, while also deepening ties with Muslim nations," Pezeshkian remarked.
He further highlighted that the country's national development and the growth of domestic industries are intrinsically linked to gaining access to regional markets.
On February 6, talks between Iran and the U.S. on the nuclear program began in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The sides agreed to continue the negotiations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment