Iran Ready To Test Its Nuclear Program Within Int'l Laws, Pezeshkian Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Iran is ready to test its nuclear program within the framework of international laws, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said at an event organized in Tehran on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran today, Trend reports.

Pezeshkian reiterated Iran's long-standing position that it does not seek to develop nuclear weapons. He emphasized that Iran remains committed to resolving its challenges through diplomatic means.

"Iran is focused on reinforcing strategic agreements within organizations such as the Eurasian Economic Union, BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Economic Cooperation Organization, while also deepening ties with Muslim nations," Pezeshkian remarked.

He further highlighted that the country's national development and the growth of domestic industries are intrinsically linked to gaining access to regional markets.

On February 6, talks between Iran and the U.S. on the nuclear program began in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The sides agreed to continue the negotiations.