Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Defense Forces Liberate Kosivtseve In Zaporizhzhia Region From Russian Troops

Defense Forces Liberate Kosivtseve In Zaporizhzhia Region From Russian Troops


2026-02-11 05:14:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the regiment reported this on Facebook.

“The 33rd Separate Assault Regiment is conducting search-and-strike and counter-sabotage operations in a specific direction. As part of the operation, the village of Kosivtseve in Zaporizhzhia region has been cleared of Russian occupiers,” the statement said.

According to the military, the settlement is under the complete control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Read also: Russia loses 820 soldiers, one air defense system in war against Ukraine over past day

As reported by Ukrinform, reports from the Russian side about the alleged capture of the village of Prydorozhnie in the Zaporizhzhia region are not true. The settlement is under the control of Ukrainian defenders

Ukrinform's photos can be purchased here.

MENAFN11022026000193011044ID1110726112



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search