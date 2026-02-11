Defense Forces Liberate Kosivtseve In Zaporizhzhia Region From Russian Troops

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the regiment reported this on Facebook.

“The 33rd Separate Assault Regiment is conducting search-and-strike and counter-sabotage operations in a specific direction. As part of the operation, the village of Kosivtseve in Zaporizhzhia region has been cleared of Russian occupiers,” the statement said.

According to the military, the settlement is under the complete control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As reported by Ukrinform, reports from the Russian side about the alleged capture of the village of Prydorozhnie in the Zaporizhzhia region are not true. The settlement is under the control of Ukrainian defenders

