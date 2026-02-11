Defense Forces Liberate Kosivtseve In Zaporizhzhia Region From Russian Troops
“The 33rd Separate Assault Regiment is conducting search-and-strike and counter-sabotage operations in a specific direction. As part of the operation, the village of Kosivtseve in Zaporizhzhia region has been cleared of Russian occupiers,” the statement said.
According to the military, the settlement is under the complete control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.Read also: Russia loses 820 soldiers, one air defense system in war against Ukraine over past day
As reported by Ukrinform, reports from the Russian side about the alleged capture of the village of Prydorozhnie in the Zaporizhzhia region are not true. The settlement is under the control of Ukrainian defenders
Ukrinform's photos can be purchased here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment