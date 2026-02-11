Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Troops Shell Municipal Enterprise In Kherson, Damaging Trolleybuses

2026-02-11 05:14:19
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko, posted photos of the damaged trolleybuses on Facebook.

“At around 7:00 a.m., Russian terrorists shelled the Dniprovskyi district,” the report said.

As noted, the territory of one of the municipal enterprises of the Kherson City Council was hit once again, with 12 vehicles damaged.

It is emphasized that no people were injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 30, 2026, Russians fired on a trolleybus in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, damaging the vehicle but causing no injuries.

Also on January 30, 2026, Russian troops fired on a minibus in Kherson killing one person and injuring five.

On February 6, 2026, a Russian drone attacked a municipal passenger bus in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, injuring the driver.

Photos: Kherson City Military Administration

UkrinForm

