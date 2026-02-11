Office Of President Responds To FT Report On US Demand To Hold Elections By May 15

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by a source in the Office of the President.

“If the Russians are killing people every day, how can we announce or seriously consider elections in the coming weeks? No one is against elections, but security must be guaranteed,” the Office of the President said.

They also recalled that just last night, the Russians killed three children under the age of two in the Kharkiv region.

Earlier, the Financial Time, citing its own sources, reported that Ukraine had begun preparations for presidential elections and a referendum on a peace agreement with Russia after the administration of US President Donald Trump demanded that voting be organized by May 15, threatening to deprive Kyiv of security guarantees otherwise.

During a briefing on January 3, President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that elections are impossible without a ceasefir and called on partners to help support the infrastructure needed to hold them.