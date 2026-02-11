Zelensky May Hold Spring Elections, Peace Deal Referendum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning presidential elections in the spring, alongside a peace deal referendum, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian and Western officials familiar with the matter, AzerNEWS reports.

The move allegedly came after pressure from United States President Donald Trump's administration to hold elections by May 15, or else risk losing US security guarantees. According to the outlet, Zelensky will announce the elections on February 24, the fourth anniversary of the Russian attack.

The plan aligns with a US push, outlined by Volodymyr Zelensky to reporters last Friday, to have all documents signed to bring Europe's largest conflict since the second world war to an end by June.

“They say that they want to do everything by June... so that the war ends,” Ukraine's president said, citing the White House's desire to shift its focus to the US midterm elections in November. “And they want a clear schedule.”

Holding an election would mark a dramatic political pivot for a president who has repeatedly argued that such votes are impossible while the country remains under martial law, millions of Ukrainians are displaced and about 20 per cent of the country is under Russian occupation.

According to Ukrainian and European officials involved in the planning and others briefed on the matter, Zelensky intends to announce the plan for presidential elections and a referendum on February 24, the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.

“The Ukrainians have this hard idea that it all needs to be bundled with Zelensky's re-election,” said one Western official.

Zelensky's office did not respond to a request for comment. The US embassy in Kyiv declined to comment.