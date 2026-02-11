Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gas Output Jumps 8.7% As Azerbaijan's Industrial Production Expands

2026-02-11 05:14:09

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Industrial enterprises and individual entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan produced industrial goods worth ₼4.7 billion ($2.76 billion) in January 2026, marking a 2.5 percent increase compared to the same month last year. Citing the State Statistics Committee, AzerNEWS reports that production in the oil and gas sector rose by...

AzerNews

