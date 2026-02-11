403
Kuwait Consulate In Dubai Celebrates Nat'l, Liberation Days
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methen
DUBAI, Feb 11 (KUNA) - The Consulate General of the State of Kuwait in Dubai and the Northern Emirates held a celebration marking the 65th National Day and the 35th Liberation Day, attended by Emirati officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of the Kuwaiti community in the UAE.
Consul General of the State of Kuwait in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Khaled Abdulrahim Al-Zaabi, in his address congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, as well as the government and Kuwaiti people.
In a statement to KUNA, Al-Zaabi said that this dear anniversary represents a renewed national milestone and affirms Kuwait's solid developmental achievements across various fields.
He noted that the national occasion is not only a celebration but also an opportunity to recall the sacrifices of forefathers who founded the nation and gave much for its sake, stressing Kuwait will continue its journey in supporting stability, development, and enhancing its regional and international role.
Al-Zaabi further explained that the Consulate General is keen to participate in commemorating these national occasions in ways that reflect the spirit and national identity of Kuwait.
He renewed Kuwait's appreciation and gratitude to the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates on the occasion of the celebrations of the "UAE-Kuwait: Brothers Forever" week, which presented a distinguished image of the close bilateral relations.
The reception was attended by Sheikh Ahmad bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and UAE's Minister of Sports Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, along with senior officials, prominent figures, and representatives of Arab and foreign consulates accredited to the UAE. (end)
