Death Toll Rises To 52 In S. Philippines Ferry Sinking Incident
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- The death toll has risen to 52 in the sinking of a ferry off Basilan province in the southern Philippines, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Wednesday
In a statement, the coast guard said technical divers retrieved the body of a woman from inside the submerged vessel, noting that the ill-fated had departed Zamboanga City port on the evening of January 25 en route to Jolo City before sinking in Basilan waters.
Authorities have so far recorded 316 survivors from the incident.
Philippine Department of Transportation decided to temporarily suspend the entire fleet of Allison Shipping Lines, the operator of the stricken vessel, pending completion of a comprehensive review of safety procedures carried out by maritime authorities, it added.
Because the Philippines relies heavily on sea travel across its 7,000 islands, strict safety standards and regular inspections are essential to preventing frequent maritime disasters and saving lives. (end)
