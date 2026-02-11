403
Qatar Cabinet Welcomes Results Of Joint Higher Cmte. For Coop. Between Qatar, Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- The Qatari Cabinet welcomed the results of the seventh session of the Joint Higher Committee for Cooperation between the State of Qatar and the State of Kuwait.
This came during the regular meeting of the Qatari Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman, held at the Council's headquarters at the Amiri Diwan.
The Cabinet said that it welcomed the results of the seventh session of the Joint Higher Committee for Cooperation between the State of Qatar and the State of Kuwait, which was held in Kuwait last Sunday.
The session constituted a further step toward strengthening cooperation and integration between the two brotherly countries
The Qatari side was headed by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad bin Abdulrahman, while the Kuwaiti side was headed by Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. (end)
