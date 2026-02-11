Ravichandran Ashwin Defends Pakistan's Usman Tariq's Bowling Action

Ashwin backs Tariq amid bowling action controversy

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has come out in support of Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq, whose bowling action has created a buzz in the cricketing circle after Pakistan's win over the USA on Tuesday. Tariq took three wickets while conceding 27 runs as Pakistan registered their second consecutive win of the tournament. Men in Green defeated the USA by 32 runs. The 28-year-old Tariq's bowling action includes a pause during the run-up before the delivery, and he also has a side-arm action, which creates a lot of confusion for batters and has helped him in getting wickets in the past.

After the match, Tariq faced a lot of criticism on social media. Reacting to the backlash over Tariq's action, Ashwin wrote on X, "Okay, let me make it as clear as possible. Firstly, the legalities of his action can only be tested at an ICC bowling action testing Centre. Secondly, there is a 15° rule under which a bowler needs to keep his elbow and straighten it and to judge if a bowler is bowling within that 15° mark by the onfield Umpire is impossible. The only solution to that is having a real time in competition testing tool. The above is a grey area and to accuse someone for utilising the grey area is wrong. Finally, if the pause at the crease is legal or not, and that's where I believe that it is entirely legal, because that is his regular action."

Debate over 'pause' in action

Earlier today, former Indian domestic player Shreevats Goswami raised concerns over Tariq's bowling action. He wrote on X, "Even football doesn't allow players to pause during a penalty run-up anymore. How is this ok? Action - all good. But pause? That too while loading to deliver. This can't be continued seriously!"

Ashwin questions restrictions on bowlers

Replying to Goswami, Ashwin wrote, "Agree football doesn't allow it! While the batter can be allowed to switch hit or reverse without informing the umpire or bowler, after him/her commits to start batting on one side, why are the restrictions limited only to the bowler? In fact, the bowler isn't allowed to change the arm with which he/she bowls without informing the umpire! They should first change that rule."

Pakistan will face arch-rivals India in their next Group A fixture in Colombo on Sunday. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)