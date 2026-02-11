Pawan Khera Calls Jaishankar 'Forum Minister' Over Trump's Claims

Congress leader Pawar Khera on Wednesday took a dig at External Affairs Minister (MEA) S Jaishankar, calling him a "forum minister", after US President Donald Trump's recent interview, where he claimed to have used trade and tariffs to pressure Prime Minister Modi to stop Operation Sindoor.

'Big Fat Zero to Show': Khera's Full Statement

Khera shared a video of Trump's interview and criticised Jaishankar, saying taxpayers are funding his lavish international trips while he has "a big fat zero" to show for his efforts. "We will again see the 'Forum Minister' S Jaishankar speak from his pulpit at some new forum in the world. The taxpayer is paying for his lavish trips and he has a big fat zero to show for his efforts. As of today, in a latest interview, Trump again claimed he use trade and tariffs to threaten Modi to stop Operation Sindoor. India has been arm twisted to stop buying Russian Oil," the Congress leader posted on X. Khera further alleged that India is losing the narrative battle against Pakistan, pointing to the US Trade Representative Office's alleged deletion of a map showing the entire Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK, as part of India. "We continue to lose the battle of narratives against Pakistan - the US Trade Representative Office has deleted a map showing the entire Jammu and Kashmir (including PoK) as a part of India. What is Jaishankar doing? Is he doing something at all?" he said.

Trump's Claim of Using Tariffs to Stop Conflict

Earlier, Trump reiterated his claims that he stopped the India-Pakistan conflict following Operation Sindoor in May 2025. Trump said that he stopped the conflict using tariffs as a weapon.

"Look, I settled eight wars. Of the eight wars, at least six were settled because of tariffs. In other words, I said, you don't settle this war, I'm gonna charge you tariffs. Because I don't want to see people getting killed. And they said, well, what does this have to do? I said, you're gonna be charged like India and Pakistan. It would have been a nuclear war, in my opinion. They were really going at it. Ten planes were shot down. They were going at it," Trump told Fox News.

India Refutes Claims, Reiterates Bilateral Stance

The US President had been repeating his claims that he played a key role in helping de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan, arguing that trade and tariffs were instrumental to the US in preventing conflicts.

India has consistently refuted Trump's claims, stating that the ceasefire was achieved bilaterally through the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs), without third-party involvement. India has also reiterated its long-standing position that any issues with Pakistan, including those related to Jammu and Kashmir, are to be resolved bilaterally between the two countries. (ANI)

