Robinhood Debuts Crypto Test Network With Tesla, Amazon, Palantir 'Stock Tokens'



The company is offering developers 'Stock Tokens' linked to Tesla, Amazon, Palantir, Netflix, and AMD for experimenting on the testnet.

The company committed $1 million to support developer activity through the 2026 Arbitrum Open House program. Robinhood plans to launch a mainnet version later this year.

Robinhood (HOOD) announced on Tuesday that it is launching the public testnet for 'Robinhood Chain,' an Ethereum (ETH)-based Layer-2 network built on Arbitrum (ARB).

During the test phase, the company said developers will be able to experiment with testnet-only assets, including 'Stock Tokens' for Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Palantir (PLTR), Netflix (NFLX), and AMD (AMD). Those who sign up get five free 'Stock Tokens' for each company worth 0.5 testnet ETH, which can be redeemed once every 24 hours.

Robinhood added that it is committing $1 million to the 2026 Arbitrum Open House program to support developer activity around the project.

The company also stated that infrastructure providers, including Alchemy, Allium, Chainlink, LayerZero, and TRM, are already integrating with the network. Robinhood expects additional partners to join before a planned mainnet launch later this year.

Earnings Rattle HOOD Stock

The announcement comes as HOOD's stock led losses among crypto-linked equities in overnight trade on Tuesday. It was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits, falling nearly 9% after hours. Retail sentiment on the platform around HOOD's stock trended in 'extremely bullish' territory, accompanied by 'extremely high' levels of chatter over the past day.

HOOD retail sentiment and message volume on February 11 as of 2:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

The company reported $221 million in crypto revenue in the fourth quarter (Q4), down from earlier peaks during stronger Bitcoin price conditions. Earnings were at $0.66 per share, missing analyst expectations of $0.68, as per Koyfin data. Revenue came in at $1.28 billion, also missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.

The move also comes during a mixed period for crypto markets. Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen roughly 20% year-to-date. BTC's price was on another downtrend on Tuesday night, falling 3.3% in the last 24 hours to around $66,800. On Stocktwits, unlike Robinhood, Bitcoin saw retail sentiment trending in 'bearish' territory over the past day, while chatter dipped to 'high' from 'extremely high' levels.

What Is Tokenization?

BTC retail sentiment and message volume on February 11 as of 2:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Tokenization is the process of issuing digital representations of traditional assets, such as stocks, funds, or other securities, on a blockchain. This will basically allow users to trade equities around the clock. Advocates argue that tokenized assets could also be traded faster and more efficiently than equities in traditional markets.

A testnet, which is what Robinhood has put out, is essentially a sandbox environment. It allows developers to experiment with applications before a full public launch, known as a mainnet. Robinhood said the goal is to accelerate the development of on-chain financial services, beginning with tokenized real-world and digital assets (RWAs).

Why Does Tokenization Matter?

Robinhood's push comes amid renewed interest in tokenized assets with Grayscale, and others predicted that it's going to be one of the primary themes in the cryptocurrency market this year.

Total value locked across decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms currently stands at approximately $96.5 billion, according to DefiLlama data. Of that, around $19.8 billion comes under the helm of RWAs. surpassing assets locked in decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

Large financial firms, including BlackRock (BLK) and JPMorgan (JPM), have launched tokenized fund initiatives, signaling that blockchain-based settlement and asset issuance are gaining institutional traction.

Read also: Tinder And Facebook On Blockchain? Cardano Founder Says That Will 'Change Everything'

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.