Kerala BJP Delegation To Meet PM Modi In Delhi For Development Talks

A delegation led by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor VV Rajesh, comprising the Newly Elected Bharatiya Janata Party Councilors of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation & other Civic Representatives from the State are scheduled to arrive in New Delhi to meet PM Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders. They will be on a three-day visit to Delhi. The purpose of the visit is to focus on developement of Kerala and give the message that the people of Kerala are looking for development and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP-led NDA won 50 wards in the 101-ward Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, while the LDF was reduced to 29 wards. U The Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra components welcomed the Kerala team that left for Delhi Pravas as part of the skill development program.

Delegation's Journey and Reception

BJP state president P.V.N. Madhav and others received them in Vijayawada. The Telangana unit also gave a grand reception in Warangal. The Nagpur BJP unit also welcomed them at the railway station at night. The Delhi BJP leadership will receive the team arriving in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon.

Three-Day Delhi Itinerary

Day 1: Arrival and Initial Engagements

As per the source, after visiting the war memorial at India Gate on Wednesday. The people's representatives will participate in various programs along with National President Nitin Nabin at the BJP Central Committee office larter in the day.

Day 2: High-Profile Meetings on Development

On the 12th at 10 am, Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will conduct a class related to urban development at the BJP national headquarters. He will speak to Kerala's representatives about the concept of a developed Kerala. At 2 pm, the delegation will visit Parliament. A special meeting with the Prime Minister will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm. The meeting will be held at the Prime Minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. In the evening, the delegation will also meet Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda.

Day 3: Concluding Sessions and Visits

On the 13th, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and BJP National Organising Secretary B.L. Santosh will address the Kerala delegation at the BJP headquarters. There will also be a visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan in the afternoon. (ANI)

