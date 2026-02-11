Ibovespa Eases From Record As Eneva Crashes And IPCA Lands

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Big Three 1 Ibovespa pulled back from record highs in a session of profit-taking. The index dipped 0.17% to 185,929 - a day after closing at an all-time high of 186,241 - as Eneva's 9.66% plunge and natural selling pressure after ten record closes in 2026 outweighed continued strength in banks and a brief push above 186,900 intraday. 2 IPCA landed in line but the details gave hawks ammunition. January inflation printed at 0.33% month-over-month and 4.44% in 12 months - matching headline expectations but with a qualitative mix that Itaú called "worse than projected," particularly in underlying services. The rate-cut debate for March stays open: 25bp or 50bp. 3 Eneva crashed nearly 10% on Aneel's price-cap shock. The energy regulator approved price ceilings for the upcoming capacity reserve auction well below market expectations, raising doubts about the economic viability of thermal projects and wiping out months of gains in a single session. Raízen also tumbled 7.14% on debt concerns. B3 Session Snapshot - Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Indicator Level Change Ibovespa (Close) 185,929 -0.17% Ibovespa All-Time High (Intraday) 187,334 Feb 3, 2026 USD/BRL (Close) 5.1969 +0.17% Brent Crude US$ 68.77 -0.40% S&P 500 6,942 -0.33% Nasdaq 23,102 -0.59% Dow Jones 50,188 +0.10% Dollar Index (DXY) 96.81 +0.13% Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 68,547 -1.45% VIX 17.76 +2.30%

Record Close: 186,241 (Feb 9) | 52-Week Range: 122,530 – 187,334 | 10 record closes in 2026 so far 01What Happened Profit-taking, IPCA digestion, Eneva collapse

The Ibovespa eased 0.17% to close at 185,929 on Tuesday - a natural pullback after setting an all-time closing record of 186,241 in the previous session. The index switched direction multiple times throughout the day, touching 186,959 at its high before settling into modest losses by the close.

The session's defining move came from Eneva, which plunged 9.66% after the Aneel energy regulator approved price ceilings for the capacity reserve auction that fell well below market expectations.

Analysts described the outcome as "very negative" for the company, raising questions about the economic viability of thermal generation projects and triggering the stock's worst single-day decline in nearly six years.

Raízen added to the negative tone, dropping 7.14% as concerns about elevated debt levels and recent rating downgrades to speculative grade continued to weigh on sentiment. CSN fell 4.67%, while BTG Pactual shed 2.09% amid fears of disruption in the wealth management sector.

On the positive side, Braskem surged 8.27% on prospects for expanded Reiq fiscal benefits. MRV climbed 4.18%, buoyed by favorable expectations around the Minha Casa Minha Vida housing program, and Rumo gained 2.78% on strong early-year shipping data. BB Seguridade advanced 2.3% after reporting Q4 recurring net income of R$2.29 billion and announcing R$4.95 billion in dividends.

Banks were mixed but broadly steady: Itaú Unibanco edged up 0.23%, Santander Brasil gained 1.53%, while Bradesco was flat at +0.05%. Vale slipped 0.3% ahead of its Thursday earnings release, and Petrobras was fractionally positive at +0.08% before releasing production data after the close.

The total financial volume reached R$28.25 billion, reflecting healthy participation despite the absence of a clear directional bias. In New York, Wall Street closed mixed: the Dow eked out a third consecutive record close at 50,188 (+0.10%), while the S&P 500 dipped 0.33% to 6,942 and the Nasdaq fell 0.59% to 23,102 ahead of Wednesday's delayed January payrolls report.

On the currency front, the dollar firmed marginally against the real, with USD/BRL rising 0.17% to 5.1969. The move was contained, with the pair trading in a tight 5.1846–5.2130 range as the real continued to hover near its strongest levels since May 2024.

Daily Chart BMFBOVESPA:IBOV · 1D Ichimoku · Bollinger Bands · MACD · RSI Source: TradingView 02Market Commentary

Tuesday's session was the market exhaling. After ten record closes in 2026 and a 1.80% surge the day before, a 0.17% pullback is less a warning sign than a sign of health - the kind of controlled profit-taking that sustains a trend rather than ending it. The fact that the Ibovespa briefly pushed above 186,900 before fading tells you buyers are still present; they're simply no longer chasing.

The IPCA print was the session's macro event. At 0.33% month-over-month and 4.44% in 12 months, the headline matched consensus - but the devil was in the composition. Itaú's economists flagged the qualitative mix as "worse than projected," particularly in underlying services, while Banco Daycoval highlighted that services ex-core remained benign, supporting the view that disinflation is underway even if the path is uneven. The net effect: the Copom's March rate-cut start date is not in question, but the magnitude remains contested between 25bp and 50bp.

The Eneva and Raízen collapses were idiosyncratic rather than systemic. Eneva's 9.66% crash was a direct response to regulatory pricing risk - the Aneel price-cap decision undercut the thesis for thermal generation economics. Raízen's continued slide reflects a balance-sheet problem, not a market-wide credit concern. Importantly, neither dragged the broader index into a sustained selloff, confirming that the market's institutional core - banks, commodities, and select growth names - remains structurally bid.

Level Points Significance Resistance 3 192,756 Upper daily Bollinger band Resistance 2 187,500 BB Investimentos resistance zone Resistance 1 187,334 All-time intraday high (Feb 3) Current 185,929 Tuesday close (Feb 10) Support 1 185,083 Tuesday session low Support 2 182,000 Ágora immediate support zone Support 3 180,000 XP data-driven pullback floor

03Technical Outlook Key Levels4-Hour Chart BMFBOVESPA:IBOV · 4H Ichimoku · Bollinger Bands · MACD · RSI Source: TradingView

The daily chart shows the Ibovespa holding just below the all-time intraday high of 187,334, with the RSI at 76.73 - still firmly in overbought territory but easing from Monday's peak, consistent with a healthy consolidation rather than trend exhaustion. The MACD histogram reads 162.46, positive but compressing slightly, while price remains well above the Ichimoku cloud and all major moving averages.

BB Investimentos noted in their weekly technical analysis that the index's behavior over the past three weeks traces "a pattern of momentum exhaustion, with consolidated resistance around 187,500 and immediate support at 182,000." This aligns with Tuesday's tight trading range between 185,083 and 186,959.

The daily MACD histogram remains positive, confirming persistent upward momentum even through the pullback. Price continues to sit well above the Ichimoku cloud and all major moving averages. The 200-day SMA remains more than 25% below current levels, underscoring the magnitude of the trend in place since January.

On the 4-hour chart, the session's intraday reversal from 186,959 to 185,083 and back to 185,929 suggests a contested zone. A decisive break above 187,334 would confirm the next leg higher toward the upper Bollinger at 192,756; a failure to hold 185,000 would invite a test of the 182,000 support floor that BB Investimentos identified.

04Looking Ahead Vale earnings, US payrolls, Carnival countdown

Wednesday brings the delayed US non-farm payrolls report - the single most important data point for global risk appetite this week. Consensus expects 70,000 jobs added in January, after 50,000 in December.

A weaker-than-expected print could accelerate the rotation into emerging market equities; a strong number risks tightening US financial conditions and challenging the narrative that has fueled Brazil's record-breaking rally.

On the domestic earnings front, Banco do Brasil and Suzano are set to report results this week, while Vale's closely watched Q4 numbers drop on Thursday after the bell. Petrobras released its Q4 production and sales data Tuesday evening, adding to the mix of corporate catalysts.

The Copom meeting on March 17–18 looms as the dominant macro catalyst. Markets remain split between a 25bp and 50bp Selic cut as the opening move.

Tuesday's IPCA print did nothing to resolve the debate - the headline was benign, but the qualitative details kept hawks in the conversation. Daycoval maintains its call for a 25bp start but concedes the stronger currency "could change the perception" toward a larger move.

Carnival shuts the exchange February 16–17, with reduced hours on Ash Wednesday the 18th. With XP's year-end target now at 190,000 (optimistic scenario: 235,000) and foreign flows showing no signs of abating, the structural bull case remains intact. The question is whether this week's data - payrolls, Vale, and the drip of earnings - gives the market enough fuel to take another run at 187,334 before the holiday pause.

Verdict

A controlled pullback after ten record closes - the market is digesting, not retreating. The IPCA landed close enough to expectations to keep the March rate-cut on track, but its harder qualitative edge ensures the 25-versus-50bp debate stays alive. Eneva's regulatory shock and Raízen's debt spiral are company-specific problems, not systemic cracks. The Ibovespa's ability to bounce off 185,083 intraday and hold above 185,900 by the close signals that institutional buyers remain positioned. The real test comes from two directions: US payrolls on Wednesday will set the tone for global risk, and Vale's Thursday earnings will test whether the commodity leg of this rally has more to give. Until one of those catalysts breaks the narrative, the path of least resistance stays higher - with 187,334 as the line in the sand.