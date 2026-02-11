Africa Aluminum Directory And Intelligence Guide 2026: Source Suppliers, Secure Trade Partners & Monitor Global Competitors With Confidence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Africa Aluminum Directory is a key resource for sourcing aluminium, connecting buyers and suppliers efficiently. It provides updated, accurate company and contact details, aiding businesses in navigating industry challenges and finding new trade outlets. Ideal for monitoring competitors and expanding market reach.

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Aluminum Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The comprehensive directory of alumina and aluminium companies, including senior management, products and plants!

Wherever you sit in the aluminium supply chain, this directory is an essential business resource! Buyers, Suppliers or Customers can easily be found by purchasing the Africa Aluminum Directory.

The aluminium recycling segment continues to face challenges of tight margins and industry fragmentation - resulting in companies going out of business, being taken over, or new ones stepping in to fill the gap. In such a fluid industry, your need for up-to-date aluminium market intelligence is a significant factor for your company's future success in this industry.

Why spend countless business hours searching the internet for new contacts and business partnerships? Find new buyers, suppliers or customers easily, by investing in the Africa Aluminum Directory.

The Africa Aluminum Directory has been completely re-researched for this new edition. Each company, old and new, has been contacted individually to ensure the information contained in the new edition is accurate and up-to-date. you can have fast, easy access to the most up-to-date and comprehensive industry guide around, saving you hours of time when sourcing a new supplier, or buyer or simply trying to re-establish a business relationship.

The Africa Aluminum Directory will save you time and money if you are:



Involved in sourcing aluminium, alumina or bauxite;

Sourcing new suppliers as a trader or consumers in the aluminium business;

A producer looking for trade outlets to sell to;

Involved in the service sector and looking for potential new clients for your goods and services; Monitoring your competitors and the aluminium marketplace.

No more searching in vain for the contact information you need, - we've done the hard work for you. The new edition of the Africa Aluminum Directory comprehensively profiles companies that specialize in the production or trade of aluminium. Each company has been contacted direct - so you know the information we give is accurate.

Contact and Company Information: This new edition of the Africa Aluminum Directory lists producers and traders of aluminium and includes:



Full contact details for companies and key personnel in the industry, including phone, fax, email and web address;

Ownership, subsidiaries, associates and branch office details;

Up-to-date expansion plans by the company;

Details of activities and materials produced or traded by the company;

A Buyers' Guide, with the producers and traders listed separately under their respective countries. Also includes a cross-referenced index to help you find the right supplier for you quickly and easily;

An alphabetical index to companies, useful when you need to find updated information on one particular organization; A listing of key personnel by business area, helping you to track down that contact who's moved without telling you, or to access specific departments at companies;

5 reasons to have your own copy of the Africa Aluminum Directory:



Save time when sourcing new suppliers;

Quickly find management, sales and production contacts within companies;

A user-friendly A-Z Buyers' Guide helps you source the right supplier - whether it's a producer or trader, search by the product you need - by country;

Know your market. Africa aluminium producers and traders in one handy volume; Excellent value for money - Where else could you source this depth of market intelligence in one handy Directory?

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Content Page

In-depth profiles Indexes

Countries Covered



Algeria

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cape Verde

Cameroon

Central Africa Republic

Chad

Comoros

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Republic of the Congo

Cote d'Ivoire

Djibouti

Egypt

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Kenya

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Madagascar

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Niger

Nigeria

Rwanda

Sao Tome and Principe

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

Sudan

Swaziland

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda

Zambia Zimbabwe

For more information about this directory visit

