Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE To Monitor Food Price Hikes During Ramadan 2026 Fines For Violators


2026-02-11 04:27:38
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Last year, Ministry introduced new pricing policy that gave retailers a minimum period of six months between two consecutive increases in the prices of basic commodities
  PUBLISHED: Wed 11 Feb 2026, 12:59 PM UPDATED: Wed 11 Feb 2026, 1:06 PM
  • By:
  Hind Aldah
In preparation for Ramadan 2026, the UAE Ministry of Economy will continue its campaign to monitor price hikes for basic food items to ensure consumers are protected. These nine basic commodities include cooking oil, eggs, dairy, rice, sugar, poultry, legumes, bread and wheat.

Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, the UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, said that the campaign will continue throughout the month and that violators will face fines.

Last year, the Ministry introduced a new pricing policy that gave retailers a minimum period of six months between two consecutive increases in the prices of basic commodities, in an effort to protect consumers.

It also launched a digital platform that monitors the prices of these nine basic commodities to ensure retailers are not unjustifiably raising prices without the Ministry's prior approval.

Khaleej Times

