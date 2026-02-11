UDST Official Highlights Wellness As Key Driver Of Productive Workforce

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) showcased the critical role of wellness in driving productivity and engagement during its National Sport Day 2026 celebrations, bringing together a vibrant, community-focused celebration designed to promote physical activity, wellness, and engagement among students, staff, and community members.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Anthony Martin, Director of UDST's Sport and Wellness Directorate, described the initiative as an opportunity for the university community to experience a wide variety of sports and fitness activities, which aims to foster a dynamic workforce.

“Today, we are giving the audience, whether internal or external, an opportunity to try different sports,” he said.“Many people aren't active, and by trying a sport, they can become engaged, and there's really something for everyone here.”

One of the highlights of the day was the track area, established in partnership with TNT, where participants of all ages could test their speed and track their time over a 50-metre run.

Beyond the track, the university offered activities ranging from traditional sports such as football, basketball, and volleyball, to emerging and 'try-it' sports like pickleball, paddle, beach volleyball, and cricket, including batting cages.

Martin emphasised that the event was designed to give attendees the chance to explore different sports and find activities that appeal to them.

The event also featured UDST's spin studio, temporarily moved outdoors to allow participants to experience indoor cycling, and special challenges such as the 'Resolution Fit Challenge,' a team-based initiative for faculty and staff that began in January and will conclude this weekend. Participants have collectively contributed over 150 million steps, demonstrating the university's commitment to fostering health and wellness across the campus.

Martin highlighted the broader benefits of active lifestyles, noting that movement is critical not just for personal health but also for productivity.

“Sports are important for everyone. Research shows that active, healthy employees are more productive. On this campus, we are constantly encouraging students, faculty, and staff to be more active, and events like this raise awareness about why movement and overall wellness matter,” he explained.

Martin noted that National Sport Day is an opportunity for the university to reinforce that focus, showcasing the facilities and programs available to promote physical activity and a holistic approach to health.

“Sport is a huge part of wellness, and today's activities reflect our commitment to making wellness accessible, engaging, and inclusive for everyone,” the director added.