Invest Qatar, MOCI Host Successful Sport Day Celebration With Key National Partners

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) yesterday concluded its annual Sport Day celebration, held in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), the Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) and the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC).

The event brought together staff and partner organisations for a morning of fitness, wellbeing activities and team‐building sessions

that underscored Qatar's commitment to promoting healthy and active lifestyles.

The Sport Day event was attended by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, along with the chief executives of the participating entities including CEO of Invest Qatar, Sheikh Ali bin Alwaleed Al Thani, CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, and CEO of Qatar Financial Centre, Mansoor Rashid Al-Khater.

Their presence highlighted the importance of cross‐government collaboration in driving employee wellbeing and fostering a positive organisational culture.

As a joint initiative, the event showcased the strong partnership between Invest Qatar, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, QFZ and QFC, reflecting their shared commitment to advancing national priorities and strengthening cooperation across Qatar's business ecosystem.