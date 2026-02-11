Dutch Hospitality 2026: Modest Portions On The Menu

MENAFN - ING) Moderate volume growth expected in 2026

In 2026, we expect limited volume growth of 1% for the Dutch hospitality industry. The continued improvement in consumers' purchasing power – supported by higher wages and lower inflation – will likely lead to increased spending compared with last year. However, growth will remain subdued. Consumer confidence is still relatively low, and many households are still adjusting to the current price levels, tempering the pace of recovery in the sector.

Modest recovery for Dutch hospitality industry expected in 2026

Volume growth in the Dutch hospitality industry, year-on-year

Hospitality prices set to rise by 4% in 2026

Last year, hospitality prices increased by an average of 4%. While this rise is markedly lower than in the three previous years, it remains relatively high compared with the Netherlands' average inflation rate of 3.3%. The price increases are partly driven by higher rental, procurement, and labour costs. In 2026, hospitality prices are expected to rise by another 4%, even as overall inflation continues to normalise and cost pressures begin to ease. This projected increase is largely the result of the planned VAT hike on accommodation – from 9% to 21% - effective 1 January 2026. If fully passed on to consumers, this tax increase alone will make hotel stays and holiday accommodations approximately 11% more expensive compared with 2025.

Hospitality prices expected to rise 4% in 2026

Consumer price index (cpi) for restaurants and hotels

More volatile room rates due to VAT increase

Because of the planned VAT increase, the hotel sector faces a year of heightened uncertainty in 2026. In the corporate market, the higher VAT rate is expected to be passed on almost entirely, as businesses can reclaim VAT. The leisure market, however, is more price-sensitive and strongly influenced by competitive pressure. As a result, we expect the VAT increase to lead to greater volatility in room rates throughout 2026.

In particular, during the first quarter – traditionally a period of weaker demand – many hotels are likely to absorb part of the tax rise by lowering their base room rates. In the second quarter, rates will need to rise again, but it is uncertain whether hotels will be able to fully pass on the increase. Hotels will therefore monitor competitors even more closely as they seek to optimise both room rates and occupancy levels. All in all, 2026 is expected to be a volatile and challenging year for pricing in the hotel sector.

Growing number of restaurants and cafes facing problematic debts

Another challenge for the industry is the rising number of hospitality businesses struggling with problematic debts. In the Netherlands, around 7% of all companies are burdened by problematic debt, but in the hospitality sector, this share rises to 20%, particularly affecting restaurants, snack bars and (dining) cafés. This is a sharp increase from 14% in 2024, indicating a worsening financial situation. Part of the debt burden stems from loans accumulated during the Covid-19 pandemic, but it is also driven by steep increases in rent, procurement costs, energy prices and wages in recent years. Not all hospitality businesses can fully pass on these higher costs to customers. As a result, some of the financial pressure ends up squeezing profit margins, which can ultimately lead to significant financial difficulties for affected establishments.

Bankruptcies remain high among restaurants

The pressure on the hospitality sector is also reflected in the elevated number of bankruptcies and voluntary business closures. Last year, 319 hospitality businesses went bankrupt, 32 fewer than in 2024, but still high by historical standards. Most bankruptcies occurred in restaurants, snack bars and cafés. The number of business closures also remains substantial, often driven by the age of the entrepreneur or persistent financial difficulties.

Both in 2024 and 2025, significantly more bankruptcies than in previous years

Number of bankruptcies in the Dutch hospitality industry, per year

The Dutch hospitality industry faces a mixed cocktail of trends

The hospitality sector is navigating a challenging period marked by modest growth, margin pressure and structural changes. Restaurants and cafés, in particular, operate in an increasingly competitive environment where profitability is under constant pressure, making distinctiveness and strategic focus more important than ever.

An increasingly clear divide is emerging within the sector. On one side are predominantly larger hospitality enterprises that successfully adapt to evolving consumer preferences and market conditions through innovative concepts and economies of scale. On the other side are many smaller businesses that struggle to make this transition, often due to limited financial resources, outdated business models, or the age and risk appetite of the entrepreneur.

This widening gap is contributing to ongoing dynamism in the sector. More traditional hospitality businesses are expected to either close or be acquired. Strategic decisions around innovation, sustainability, cost control, and strengthening customer loyalty are becoming essential for long-term viability and future resilience.