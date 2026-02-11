Nearly 23 Lakh Rooftop Solar Systems Installed Under PM Surya Ghar Scheme: Centre

MENAFN - KNN India)The government has said that 22,98,251 rooftop solar (RTS) systems with an aggregated capacity of 8,444.52 MW have been installed across the country under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana since its launch.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy and Power, Shripad Yesso Naik, said the installations have benefitted 28,63,428 households as on February 4, 2026.

Zero Electricity Bills for Over 12.47 Lakh Beneficiaries

The Minister stated that 12,47,737 beneficiaries have been reported by DISCOMs to have received zero electricity bills in at least one billing cycle after installation of rooftop solar systems under the scheme, as of December 2025.

Under the scheme, it is estimated that installation of rooftop solar systems in one crore households could generate 1,000 billion units of renewable electricity over 25 years and result in a reduction of 720 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions during the lifetime of the systems.

17 Lakh Jobs Expected Across Value Chain

The Government further informed that implementation of the scheme is expected to create around 17 lakh direct jobs in manufacturing, logistics, supply chain, sales, installation, operations and maintenance, and financial services.

As on February 4, 2026, a total of 24,511 vendors have been registered on the National Portal under the scheme. Most of these vendors belong to the private sector and are primarily in the MSME category.

Target of 30 GW Residential Solar Capacity

Launched in February 2024, the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana aims to facilitate rooftop solar installations in one crore households, adding 30 GW of solar capacity in the residential sector by FY 2026-27, with a total outlay of Rs 75,021 crore.

To promote adoption, the Ministry has introduced several policy support measures, including an end-to-end online process through the National Portal for registration and direct subsidy disbursal into beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Collateral-free loans are being made available through nationalised banks at a concessional interest rate of repo rate plus 50 basis points, currently 5.75 percent per annum, with a tenure of 10 years.

The regulatory approval process has been simplified by waiving technical feasibility requirements and enabling automatic load enhancement up to 10 kW. The scheme also allows RESCO and Utility-Led Aggregation (ULA) models, while net metering agreements have been integrated into the online application process.

The Minister said these measures are aimed at accelerating rooftop solar adoption and advancing India's long-term renewable energy, energy security and universal energy access goals.

(KNN Bureau)