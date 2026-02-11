NSD Draws Big Crowd To Katara

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Katara Cultural Village hosted the National Sport Day (NSD) events yesterday, with broad participation from national and international organisations and institutions, and a remarkable public turnout from various nationalities and age groups. This reflected Katara's growing role in supporting community sports and establishing the concepts of health and physical activity as an integral part of daily culture, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030's focus on human development and quality of life.

For his part, Director of Public Relations and Communication Salem Mabkhout Al-Marri said.“The National Sport Day events at Katara Cultural Village witnessed broad participation from governmental, sports, and health institutions, all of which contributed to providing diverse interactive programmes and activities aimed at encouraging community members to be active, raising awareness of the importance of exercise, promoting health and wellness, and highlighting sports as an effective means of community engagement and building positive bonds between different segments of society and its cultural diversity.”

He added:“The activities offered were diverse, including fitness programmes, team sports, traditional and modern marine activities, as well as air and open sporting events. This reflects the richness of the sports scene in the State of Qatar and demonstrates that sports are no longer merely a recreational activity, but have become an effective tool for building health awareness and enhancing quality of life. It also makes Katara a living example of utilising cultural spaces to serve individuals and society.”

He explained that the activities focused on direct interaction with the public, raising awareness about the importance of this day for the nation.