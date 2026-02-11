Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Thailand's Ambassador

Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Thailand's Ambassador


2026-02-11 04:01:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Wednesday with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the State of Qatar, HE Sira Swangsilpa, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs extended thanks to the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.

MENAFN11022026000063011010ID1110725649



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search