Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Thailand's Ambassador

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Wednesday with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to the State of Qatar, HE Sira Swangsilpa, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs extended thanks to the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.