Ashghal Announces Temporary Closure On Gassar Interchange Underpass
Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announces a temporary closure of two lanes in Al Gassar Interchange Underpass heading towards Lusail.
This closure in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic is to carry out essential maintenance works on the road from 2am on Saturday, February 14 until 2am Sunday, February15, 2026
Ashghal therefore urges motorists to exercise caution during the closure, use the remaining open lanes, and follow the traffic signs in place.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment