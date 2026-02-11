Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ashghal Announces Temporary Closure On Gassar Interchange Underpass

Ashghal Announces Temporary Closure On Gassar Interchange Underpass


2026-02-11 04:01:37
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announces a temporary closure of two lanes in Al Gassar Interchange Underpass heading towards Lusail.

This closure in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic is to carry out essential maintenance works on the road from 2am on Saturday, February 14 until 2am Sunday, February15, 2026

Ashghal therefore urges motorists to exercise caution during the closure, use the remaining open lanes, and follow the traffic signs in place.

MENAFN11022026000063011010ID1110725647



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search