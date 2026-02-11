Presentation Nilörn Interim Report Q4, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A presentation will be held via Teams 12/02 at 08.30 am CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by register on the link below:

Registration Form

Contacts

Krister Magnusson

CEO

...

+46 704–852 114

General about Nilörn Group

Nilörn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilörn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, USA, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. See also: .

Attachment

Press Release-Interim Report Q4