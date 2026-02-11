Presentation Nilörn Interim Report Q4, 2025

Presentation Nilörn Interim Report Q4, 2025
Krister Magnusson
CEO
+46 704–852 114
General about Nilörn Group
Nilörn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilörn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, USA, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. See also: .
Press Release-Interim Report Q4
