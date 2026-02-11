Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Presentation Nilörn Interim Report Q4, 2025


2026-02-11 04:01:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A presentation will be held via Teams 12/02 at 08.30 am CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by register on the link below:

Contacts

Krister Magnusson
CEO
+46 704–852 114

General about Nilörn Group

Nilörn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilörn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, USA, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. See also: .

  • Press Release-Interim Report Q4

