Drones Attack Oil Refinery In Volgograd Region Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Telegram channel ASTRA stated this in a post.

"Tonight, air defense units of the Russian Ministry of Defense are repelling a massive terrorist attack by unmanned aerial vehicles on energy and civilian infrastructure facilities in Volgograd region," wrote Volgograd region Governor Andrei Bocharov.

According to ASTRA's analysis of footage from eyewitnesses, the Volgograd Refinery plant in the Krasnoarmeysky district of Volgograd caught fire and sustained damage.

Volgograd Refinery is the largest oil refinery in Volgograd region and one of Lukoil's key assets.

The enterprise processes more than 15 million tonnes of oil annually.

The plant specializes in deep oil refining and produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, and other petroleum products.

The Volgograd Refinery has previously been targeted by drones multiple times.

According to ASTRA's estimates, this is at least the ninth attack on this refinery since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed damage to infrastructure at the Slavyansk Eco oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar region.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine