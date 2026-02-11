ASEZA, GIZ Launch Strategic Regulatory Sandbox To Foster Innovation In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Feb. 11 (Petra) – The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship for Economic Development and Employment (E4DE) project, has officially launched a "Regulatory Sandbox" to accelerate the region's entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem.This strategic initiative, implemented by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union, aims to provide a controlled environment for startups to test disruptive solutions under evidence-based regulatory oversight.Thabet Al-Nabulsi, ASEZA Commissioner for Tourism and Youth, underscored that the sandbox serves as a critical instrument for data-driven policymaking, aligning with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision and ASEZA's 2024–2028 strategy.By allowing entrepreneurs to pilot innovative business models within a secure legal framework, the authority seeks to de-risk market entry and stimulate high-value economic growth.E4DE Project Manage Daniele Stubi further emphasized that this public-private partnership model bridges the gap between entrepreneurial ideation and market demand, ensuring that regulatory frameworks evolve in tandem with technological advancements to achieve tangible sustainability.The launch, attended by national stakeholders and industry leaders, included technical presentations on the operational mechanics of the sandbox. Rima Al-Tabaa, Director of Entrepreneurship at ASEZA, noted that the initiative integrates academic, regulatory, and private sector interests to ensure the long-term scalability of entrepreneurial services.This specialized regulatory framework is expected to transform Aqaba into a competitive hub for innovation, offering a streamlined pathway for startups to refine their value propositions while providing regulators with the insights necessary to modernize sectoral governance.