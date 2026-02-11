Madaba's Tourism Sector Stages Robust Recovery With 34% Surge In Annual Arrivals

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, Feb. 11 (Petra) – The tourism landscape in Madaba witnessed a significant revitalization throughout 2025, as the governorate recorded a 34% year-on-year increase in visitor volume.According to performance metrics released by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the total visitor count climbed to 259,664, a substantial leap from the 193,983 arrivals documented in the preceding fiscal year.The statistical trajectory underscores Mount Nebo's enduring appeal as the region's premier landmark, topping the register with 259,664 visitors. This was followed closely by the Church of Saint George (the Map Church), which attracted 151,088 tourists.Operational data also indicated steady engagement at the Madaba Visitors Center, which facilitated 137,786 arrivals, while the city's integrated heritage circuit – comprising the Archaeological Park, the Burnt Palace, and the Church of the Apostles – collectively served approximately 8,000 visitors under a unified ticketing framework.The recovery extended beyond the urban core to the governorate's peripheral historical and wellness assets. The fortress of Machaerus saw 18,160 visitors, while the thermal retreats of Ma'in Hot Springs and the Dead Sea Panorama welcomed 66,159 and 32,906 guests, respectively.This upward trend is the culmination of strategic cross-institutional initiatives and targeted promotional campaigns designed to consolidate Madaba's position as a quintessential hub for religious, cultural, and therapeutic tourism within the Kingdom.