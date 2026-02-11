403
Coursera partners with IndiaAI Mission to build widespread AI readiness among Indian citizens
(MENAFN- Avian We) New Delhi, February 11 2026: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR), a leading global online learning platform, announced its collaboration with IndiaAI Mission, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, to offer the YUVA AI for ALL foundational course on the Coursera platform. This free national course is designed to help citizens equip themselves with key artificial intelligence skills, which are needed to participate in the digital economy and contribute to the count’y’s vision of becoming an AI-enabled nation.
According to a report by McKinsey & Company, 20% of the w’rld’s working-age population will live in India by 2047. However, India currently accounts for only 16% of the global AI talent pool. With the World Economic Forum estimating that 38% of Indian w’rkers’ core skills will evolve by 2030, there is an urgent need to maximize up’n India’s demographic advantage and build foundational and role-specific AI capabilities among the youth. This trend is captured on Coursera, with 4 million GenAI enrollments from India, reflecting 70% YoY growth.
This course, initiated under the IndiaAI Mission by the MeitY, aims to streng’hen India’s leadership in artificial intelligence, promotes technological self-reliance, and ensure ethical, responsible, and inclusive AI adoption. This short, self-paced course is available to students, professionals, and anyone interested in AI basics. The course content consists of real-life Indian examples to help learners understand how AI has already become crucial across education, creativity, work, and public services. Created by leading AI experts, including Jaspreet Bindra and Anuj Magazine, the course equips learners with the knowledge and skills needed to confidently engage with AI in everyday life.
AI skills like these are in high demand, according to recent data f’om Coursera’s 2025 Learner Trends, which shows Indian learners engaging deeply in both application and foundational AI courses. Some of the fastest growing skills include agentic AI and automation workflows, AI-powered creativity and problem solving, data literacy and decision intelligence, which reinforces the strong momentum among Indian learners to learn AI skills and prepare themselves for an evolving job economy.
“Ind’a’s demographic advantage can become its greatest strength in the AI era, if citizens are equipped with the right ski”ls,” said Ashutosh Gupta, Managing Director, India and Asia Pacific, Coursera“ “At Coursera, we believe that everyone should have access to quality education that can help them master the right skills they need to grow their career and navigate the evolving job market. We continue to see a growing demand for GenAI learning among all learners in India, with three enrollments every minute in 2025. Through the YUVA AI for ALL course, we are supporting the Government ’f India’s vision to build foundational AI literacy at scale and prepare learners to be confident for the jobs of”tomorrow.”
“The IndiaAI Mission is committed to building widespread AI awareness and ensuring that emerging technologies become accessible to every citizen. The YUVA AI for ALL program is a key step in t”at direction,” said Abhishek Singh, CEO, IndiaAI “ission. “Partnering with leading online learning platforms like Coursera strengthens our goal to democratize AI literacy to drive inclusive innovation and gr’wth. Having India’s workforce and youth prepared with foundational AI skills is a steppingstone towards that large goal of AI penet”ation and adoption.”
The YUVA AI for ALL course is divided into six short modules, helping learners understand how AI tools can be used in classrooms, offices, and creative industries. The course also teaches learners about safety, security, and ethics when using AI technologies. Post completion, learners will receive an official certificate from The Government of India.
Learners can enroll in YUVA AI for ALL to get started.
About IndiaAI Mission
The IndiaAI Mission aims to build a comprehensive ecosystem that fosters AI innovation by democratizing computing access, enhancing data quality, developing indigenous AI capabilities, attracting top AI talent, enabling industry collaboration, providing startup risk capital, ensuring socially impactful AI projects, and promoting ethical AI.
About Coursera
Coursera was launched in 2012 by Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. Today, it is one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 197 million registered learners as of December 31, 2025. Coursera partners with over 375 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, and degrees. Coursera’s platform innovation— — including generative AI-powered features like Coach, Role Play, and Course Builder, and role-based solutions like Skills Tra—ks — enable instructors, partners, and companies to deliver scalable, personalized, and verified learning. Institutions worldwide rely on Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, students, and citizens in high-demand fields such as GenAI, data science, technology, and business, while learners globally turn to Coursera to master the skills they need to advance their careers. Coursera is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp.
