Amir, US President Discuss Regional Developments Over Phone Call

Doha, Qatar: A telephone call took place between the Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and His Excellency Donald Trump, President of the friendly United States of America.

During the call, views were exchanged on the most prominent developments on the regional and international scenes, particularly the current situation in the region and international efforts aimed at de-escalation and strengthening regional security and peace. Emphasis was also placed on the importance of continuing coordination and consultation on issues of common interest, and supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving crises through dialogue and peaceful means.

The strategic relations between the two friendly countries were also reviewed, as well as ways to support and develop them in various fields.

