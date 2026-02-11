Dubai Gets Healthspan Clinic Through OMICS, Cedars-Sinai Collaboration

PUBLISHED: Wed 11 Feb 2026, 9:56 AM



By: Khaleej Times Staff



Share:







The clinic focuses on extending healthspan - the number of years individuals experience good health - rather than solely lifespan

OMICS Precision Health has launched a dedicated healthspan-focused clinic in Dubai in collaboration with Cedars-Sinai, introducing a prevention-led model of care to the UAE.

The collaboration brings together OMICS' advanced biological measurement, early intervention and longitudinal care planning, supported by Cedars-Sinai's global clinical expertise. The move reflects a shared commitment to advancing preventive and personalized medicine aligned with the UAE's growing focus on healthspan, wellbeing and healthcare innovation.

Recommended For You

Dr Heitham Hassoun, Chief Executive of Cedars-Sinai International, said:“This collaboration with OMICS represents another important step in Cedars-Sinai's enduring commitment to the Gulf region. The UAE has built one of the world's most dynamic and forward-looking healthcare ecosystems - defined by innovation, prevention, and a clear national ambition to advance population health. We are excited to join this journey.”

Astrid Montalta, Managing Director of OMICS Precision Health, said the launch represents an important step forward for preventive medicine in the UAE:“This launch is about bringing a fundamentally different model of care to the UAE, one that is rooted in science, medical governance, and measurable outcomes throughout the patient journey. Healthspan medicine focuses on extending the years people live in good health and not simply reacting once disease appears. Our collaboration with Cedars-Sinai, a global leader in healthcare, reflects a commitment to building a trusted and reliable model in the UAE applying the highest international standards.”

Dr. Mishkat Shehata, Chief Medical Officer at OMICS, outlined the clinical rationale behind the approach.“Aging is driven by interconnected biological systems: metabolic, inflammatory, vascular, hormonal, and neurocognitive. At the healthspan clinic, we will measure these systems and monitor how they change over time, allowing us to intervene earlier and refine care based on objective biological response rather than age or late-stage symptoms.”

Located in Dubai's Jumeirah 3 neighbourhood, the OMICS Clinic brings physicians, scientists and allied health professionals together under a medically governed model aligned with international best practices. The clinic focuses on extending healthspan - the number of years individuals experience good health - rather than solely lifespan.

Patients undergo comprehensive assessments spanning genetics, metabolism, cardiovascular and neurocognitive health, hormonal balance and physical performance, supported by advanced imaging and longitudinal monitoring.

OMICS Precision Health said it is now accepting patient inquiries.