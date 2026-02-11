403
Türkiye Shows Resilience Despite Rising Uncertainties in Global Economy
(MENAFN) Türkiye has managed to remain resilient despite rising uncertainties in the global economy, according to Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek. Speaking at the Conference for Emerging Market Economies in Saudi Arabia, he described last year as challenging, marked by “volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity,” especially for emerging markets.
Simsek highlighted that Türkiye benefits from its EU Customs Union membership and free trade agreements with 27 countries, covering about 62% of its exports. While not fully insulated from global trade fragmentation, these agreements provide partial protection, with the rest of Türkiye’s trade concentrated in nearby regions such as the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia.
The minister also emphasized Türkiye’s strong position in services trade, ranking among the world’s top 20, with particular strength in tourism, construction, and TV series exports. He noted that services have been less affected by global protectionism than goods, giving Türkiye a competitive edge.
In addition, Simsek underlined the government’s focus on artificial intelligence, infrastructure investments, human capital development, and education, aiming to boost high-value sectors and job creation.
