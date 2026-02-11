Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye Shows Resilience Despite Rising Uncertainties in Global Economy

Türkiye Shows Resilience Despite Rising Uncertainties in Global Economy


2026-02-11 02:26:02
(MENAFN) Türkiye has managed to remain resilient despite rising uncertainties in the global economy, according to Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek. Speaking at the Conference for Emerging Market Economies in Saudi Arabia, he described last year as challenging, marked by “volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity,” especially for emerging markets.

Simsek highlighted that Türkiye benefits from its EU Customs Union membership and free trade agreements with 27 countries, covering about 62% of its exports. While not fully insulated from global trade fragmentation, these agreements provide partial protection, with the rest of Türkiye’s trade concentrated in nearby regions such as the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia.

The minister also emphasized Türkiye’s strong position in services trade, ranking among the world’s top 20, with particular strength in tourism, construction, and TV series exports. He noted that services have been less affected by global protectionism than goods, giving Türkiye a competitive edge.

In addition, Simsek underlined the government’s focus on artificial intelligence, infrastructure investments, human capital development, and education, aiming to boost high-value sectors and job creation.

MENAFN11022026000045017281ID1110725213



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search