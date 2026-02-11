Ignitis Group To Present Full-Year 2025 Results On 25 February

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB“Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) will release its full-year 2025 results on Wednesday,. It will be followed by an earnings call for investors and analysts, which will be held on the same day

To join the earnings call online or by phone, please register at:



It will be also possible to join the earnings call by phone. To access the dial-in details, please register here. After completing the registration, you will receive dial-in details on screen and via email. You will be able to dial in using the provided numbers and the unique pin or by selecting 'Call me' option and providing your phone details for the system to connect you in automatically as the earnings call starts.

All questions of interest can be directed to the Group's Investor Relations team in advance, after registering, or live during the earnings call.

Presentation slides will be available for download prior the call at:



The Integrated Annual Report 2025, Fact Sheet (in Excel) and other published documents with the full-year results will be available for download at:



For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

...

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

...