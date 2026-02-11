Industrial 3D Printing Market Size To Worth $24.79 Billion By 2035 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industrial 3D Printing Market growth is driven by demand for rapid prototyping, customized manufacturing, lightweight parts in aerospace & automotive, cost efficiency, and advances in metal & polymer printing. Austin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial 3D Printing Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Industrial 3D Printing Market Size was valued at USD 4.31 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 24.79 Billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 19.12% over the forecast period 2026-2035.” Customization Capabilities of Industrial 3D Printing to Propel Market Growth Globally One of the main advantages of industrial 3D printing is customization, which enables businesses to create intricate, customized parts with previously unheard-of accuracy. For example, 3D printing helps the medical field create prosthetics and implants that are tailored to each patient's needs in order to improve patient outcomes. 3D printing has become a green manufacturing alternative as sustainability has grown in importance in industrial processes. As the device only puts material where it is required, less material is wasted. Market Size and Growth Projections:

Market Size in 2025: USD 4.31 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 24.79 Billion

CAGR: 19.12% from 2026 to 2035

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

3D Systems

Materialise

HP Inc.

GE Additive

EOS GmbH

SLM Solutions

Desktop Metal

Formlabs

Renishaw

Ultimaker

Carbon

Markforged

Voxeljet

ExOne

Proto Labs

Zortrax

XYZprinting

FlashForge

Raise3D Stratasys Industrial 3D Printing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Component (Hardware, Software),

. By Process (Binder Jetting, Powder Bed Fusion, Direct Energy Deposition, Material Extrusion, Vat Photopolymerization, Material Jetting, Sheet Lamination),

. By Application (Manufacturing, Prototyping, High Voltage),

. By Industry (Automotive, Food & Culinary, Foundry & Forging, Jewellery, Consumer Goods, Aerospace & Defense, Printed Electronics, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Others)





Key Segmentation Analysis

By Component

In 2025, the Hardware segment dominated the market with 68% market share due to the rising demand for advanced 3D printers in the aerospace and healthcare sectors. The Software segment will grow at a pace of fastest CAGR 29.96% during the forecast period between 2026 and 2033 due to the new developments in modelling, simulation, and design optimization are boosting efficiency globally.

By Technology

Stereolithography (SLA) technology dominated the Industrial 3D Printing Market in 2025, with 31% of market share, due to its high detail and smooth-finished prototype production. SLA technology is poised to witness phenomenal growth with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.87% between 2026 and 2035. These developments in resin materials and increasing printing speeds will continue to make SLA increasingly efficient and versatile.

Regional Insights:

With a 37% market share in 2025, North America led the industrial 3D printing industry thanks to significant government backing and research & development spending. The region's established manufacturing sectors and early adoption of cutting-edge technologies have helped to achieve this leadership.

However, during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.10%. This growth will be fueled by growing industrialization, government initiatives, and the growing demand for customized manufacturing solutions in nations like China, India, and Japan.

High Up-front Investment Barriers in Industrial 3D Printing May Impede Market Expansion Globally

The advantages of industrial 3D printing are numerous. However, the expensive cost of purchasing and configuring sophisticated 3D printers is one of the main obstacles to the adoption of 3D printing in industry. Furthermore, due training programs and specialized knowledge demand additional funding, a shortage of qualified staff exacerbates the situation. The capital-intensive nature of industrial 3D printing, particularly in emerging nations, cannot be compensated for by government grants and subsidies in North America and Europe.

Recent Developments:



In April 2025, Stratasys launches Neo800+ SLA 3D printer with 50% faster throughput; unveiled at AMUG 2025 and Rapid + TCT 2025, it offers improved print speed, reliability, and reduced post-processing for automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications. In November 2024, HP accelerates 3D printing adoption with new polymer and metal innovations at Formnext 2024, introducing HP 3D Build Optimizer, halogen-free flame-retardant material, Metal Jet S100 platform updates, and collaborations with ArcelorMittal, Autodesk, and Fabrex to enhance scalability, cost-efficiency, and industrial workflow optimization.

Exclusive Sections of the Industrial 3D Printing Market Report (The USPs):



MARKET DRIVING FORCES & GROWTH CATALYSTS – helps you understand core demand drivers such as rapid prototyping, mass customization, lightweight component manufacturing, and increasing adoption across aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and industrial tooling applications.

RESTRAINTS & ADOPTION BARRIERS ANALYSIS – helps you assess market limitations by evaluating high equipment costs, material constraints, slow production speeds for large volumes, and skill gaps impacting large-scale industrial adoption.

PESTLE RISK & OPPORTUNITY FRAMEWORK – helps you analyze the impact of political policies, economic cycles, regulatory standards, sustainability mandates, technological evolution, and legal considerations shaping regional and global market growth.

COMPETITIVE INTENSITY & INDUSTRY STRUCTURE INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate market attractiveness using Porter's Five Forces, covering supplier power, buyer bargaining strength, threat of substitutes, barriers to entry, and rivalry among existing players.

TECHNOLOGY MATURITY & INNOVATION PRESSURE INDEX – helps you identify innovation-led opportunities by assessing the pace of advancement in printing technologies, materials development, automation, and software integration across industrial workflows. STRATEGIC INVESTMENT & MARKET ENTRY IMPLICATIONS – helps stakeholders make informed decisions by linking drivers, restraints, macroeconomic factors, and competitive forces to long-term investment viability and expansion strategies.

