Innovative Project In Kutch's Little Rann To Conserve Water, Soil, Boost Habitat For Wildlife

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Feb 11 (IANS) The Gujarat government has launched a pioneering initiative in the Little Rann of Kutch aimed at conserving water, preventing soil erosion, and improving habitats for wildlife and birds in the arid region.

The project, initiated under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel by the Forest Department, seeks to create a self-sustaining ecosystem while addressing the challenges of the region's dry climate.

Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said the initiative focusses on soil-moisture conservation to protect wildlife, maintain environmental balance, and promote biodiversity.

“Approximately three specially designed embankments are being constructed over an area of one square kilometre, with plans to expand in the future,” he said.

“During the monsoon, these structures are expected to store around 13.5 million litres of rainwater. This will provide natural drinking water for wildlife through the winter, and within two to three years, the water will be suitable for direct consumption," he added.

The project also aims to enhance soil fertility and promote the natural growth of local grasses.“Increasing soil moisture will provide ample fodder for herbivorous animals, supporting a steady rise in their population,” Modhwadia noted.

Ponds and water bodies developed as part of the project will create habitats for both local and migratory birds, while small raised areas, or“mounts,” within the ponds will serve as safe resting spots for wildlife.

State Forest and Environment Minister Pravin Mali highlighted the scientific planning behind the initiative.

“The embankments are designed to prevent soil erosion and maintain soil moisture in this arid region. This is crucial for climate resilience and will contribute to long-term biodiversity and environmental balance,” he said.

Officials noted that the project is not limited to water conservation. By integrating soil protection, habitat improvement, and water storage, it aims to establish a complete ecosystem that benefits wildlife and the environment.

The initiative is also expected to enhance the Little Rann of Kutch's standing as a sustainable and eco-friendly destination for tourism.

The Forest Department's approach is being closely watched as a potential model for ecological conservation in other arid and semi-arid regions of the state.