European Stocks Close Tuesday Down
(MENAFN) Major European equity markets retreated Tuesday as investors digested a wave of corporate earnings reports, with only France bucking the downward trend.
The benchmark Stoxx 600 pan-European index slipped 0.44 points, or 0.07%, settling at 620.97 by the closing bell.
Germany's DAX 40 declined 0.11% to finish at 24,987.85 points, while the UK's FTSE 100 dropped 0.31% to 10,353.84. Italy's FTSE MIB edged down 0.04%, closing at 46,802.99 points.
France's CAC 40 emerged as the sole gainer among major indices, rising 0.06% to end at 8,327.88.
In regulatory news, the EU Commission greenlit Google's $32 billion acquisition of cloud security firm Wiz on Tuesday.
Hildegard Muller, president of Germany's automotive trade group VDA, issued a stark warning that the industry faces a critical inflection point driven by elevated operating costs and regulatory pressures from Brussels, with capital and employment rapidly migrating overseas.
Deutsche Bank acknowledged that onboarding Epstein as a client constituted an error in judgment.
Energy giant BP saw shares plummet 6.5% following disclosure that 2025 profits tumbled 18.7% compared to the previous year, prompting the company to halt its share repurchase initiative.
In contrast, Phillips shares surged 11.8% after reporting annual net income increased by €1.6 million ($1.9 million), driven by improved operational performance, reduced tax liabilities, and lower expenditures.
