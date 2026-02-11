Tina Ambani Birthday: Know Details About Her Love Story With Anil Ambani Read On

Tina Munim is celebrating her 69th birthday today, February 11. In 1975, she became Femina Teen Princess India, then represented India at the Miss Teenage Intercontinental Competition in Aruba, where she was the first runner-up

Anil Ambani's love story is like a movie. It began with family disapproval, leading to a breakup and then marriage. In 1986, Anil first saw Tina at a wedding in a black dress and was instantly smitten.

Tina Munim, already a Bollywood star, was introduced to Anil Ambani by her nephew. At the time, the actress didn't know much about the Reliance Group, other than that the Ambanis were business tycoons.

Tina hadn't heard about Reliance when she first met Anil. However, in an interview, she said she really liked him. They became good friends, started meeting often, and promised to be together forever. But getting married wasn't easy.

When the Ambani family's younger son wanted to marry Tina Munim, the wealthy family refused to accept an actress as their daughter-in-law. Following this, the couple mutually decided to break up.

While Tina Munim was in the USA, a massive earthquake hit Los Angeles in 1989. A worried Anil Ambani managed to get her number and called her. Seeing his care, the actress was eager to meet him again.

Tina Munim and Anil Ambani finally decided to get married without the family's initial consent. They tied the knot in 1991. Their married life is still filled with as much love as it was in the beginning.