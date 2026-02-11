403
Netflix’s *One Piece: Into the Grand Line* Releases Epic New Trailer
(MENAFN- ruderfinn atteline) About ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line: Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2—unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies. ONE PIECE is a live action pirate adventure created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.
About ONE PIECE: Netflix’s live-action adaptation of ONE PIECE is based on Japan’s highest-selling manga series of all time by Eiichiro Oda, with over 100 volumes and 500M copies sold worldwide. The epic high-seas adventure follows Monkey D. Luffy on his quest to find the legendary fabled treasure, the ONE PIECE, and become King of the Pirates. The beloved franchise has a vast, multigenerational global fan base. Upon its debut in 2023, the Netflix live-action series became a global phenomenon, spending eight weeks on the Global Top 10, reaching #1 in over 75 countries and making history as the first Netflix English-language series to debut at #1 in Japan. The show has nearly 100M views and is one of Netflix's most downloaded shows of all time. ONE PIECE was nominated for 11 awards at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Young Teen Series. The beloved adaptation offers fans ways to engage year-round, off-screen with a brand new immersive experience set to open at Netflix House and fans can bring the world of the live-action show into their everyday lives with products like LEGO, Moose Toys and more at Netflix Shop and retailers worldwide. ONE PIECE returns for its highly anticipated second season on March 10, 2026, and has been renewed for Season 3. The show is created in partnership with Shueisha and is produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner).
Co-Showrunners / Writers / Executive Producers for S2: Matt Owens & Joe Tracz
Executive Producers: Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements through Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, and Steven Maeda
Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, Taz Skylar, Charithra Chandran
Additional Cast: Anton David Jeftha, Brendan Sean Murray, Callum Kerr, Camrus Johnson, Clive Russell, Daniel Lasker, David Dastmalchian, James Hiroyuki Liao, Jazzara Jaslyn, Joe Manganiello, Julia Rehwald, Katey Sagal, Lera Abova, Mark Harelik, Mark Penwill, Mikaela Hoover, Rigo Sanchez, Rob Colletti, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Sophia Anne Caruso, Ty Keogh, Werner Coetser, Yonda Thomas
